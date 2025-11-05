Red Sox Send 3-Time All-Star To Free Agency, Ending Turbulent Stint
The Boston Red Sox have brought in a lot of free-agent pitchers of late who wound up missing their first full seasons.
Lucas Giolito is the most prominent example of this, but he came to town healthy and got injured in spring training. Reliever Liam Hendriks, meanwhile, was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the time he signed his Red Sox contract.
Hendriks was a three-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, and though he could never get healthy enough to return in 2024, hopes were high that he could be a high-leverage relief option for the Red Sox this past year. Instead, he had one of the more disappointing campaigns of anyone on the roster, struggling again to stay healthy and getting lit up when he took the mound.
Red Sox decline mutual option for Hendriks
On Thursday, the Red Sox declined their half of a $12 million mutual option that would have led to a reunion with Hendriks, according to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The Australian righty, who turns 37 in February, is headed to free agency after receiving a $2 million buyout.
Mutual options are extremely rarely accepted in Major League Baseball, and they're typically used at this point as a tool to guarantee players more money without that money counting against the previous season's tax payroll.
In just 13 2/3 innings for the Red Sox, Hendriks pitched to a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, allowing a pair of home runs and walking seven batters. He last pitched on May 27, before a hip injury started his stint on the injured list that would eventually last the full season.
While rehabbing from the hip injury, which turned out to be an issue with his abdominal side wall, Hendriks also felt forearm tightness that resulted in elbow surgery, putting his availability for opening day in doubt, though one would imagine he'll try to get back as soon as possible.
There was seemingly tension between Hendriks and the Red Sox at various points, first about his usage when he was healthy, then about the team's belief (or lack thereof) in his ability to return to the roster from his injuries.
While Hendriks is generally regarded as one of the most gregarious personalities in the sport, his time with the Red Sox soured, and it's best for both parties to part ways.
