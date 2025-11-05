Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Send 3-Time All-Star To Free Agency, Ending Turbulent Stint

Things just didn't work out in Boston

Jackson Roberts

Mar 5, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox cap, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during a spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox cap, sunglasses and glove in the dugout during a spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have brought in a lot of free-agent pitchers of late who wound up missing their first full seasons.

Lucas Giolito is the most prominent example of this, but he came to town healthy and got injured in spring training. Reliever Liam Hendriks, meanwhile, was recovering from Tommy John surgery at the time he signed his Red Sox contract.

Hendriks was a three-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox, and though he could never get healthy enough to return in 2024, hopes were high that he could be a high-leverage relief option for the Red Sox this past year. Instead, he had one of the more disappointing campaigns of anyone on the roster, struggling again to stay healthy and getting lit up when he took the mound.

Red Sox decline mutual option for Hendriks

Liam Hendriks
May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Red Sox declined their half of a $12 million mutual option that would have led to a reunion with Hendriks, according to a report from MassLive's Chris Cotillo. The Australian righty, who turns 37 in February, is headed to free agency after receiving a $2 million buyout.

Mutual options are extremely rarely accepted in Major League Baseball, and they're typically used at this point as a tool to guarantee players more money without that money counting against the previous season's tax payroll.

In just 13 2/3 innings for the Red Sox, Hendriks pitched to a 6.59 ERA and 1.39 WHIP, allowing a pair of home runs and walking seven batters. He last pitched on May 27, before a hip injury started his stint on the injured list that would eventually last the full season.

While rehabbing from the hip injury, which turned out to be an issue with his abdominal side wall, Hendriks also felt forearm tightness that resulted in elbow surgery, putting his availability for opening day in doubt, though one would imagine he'll try to get back as soon as possible.

There was seemingly tension between Hendriks and the Red Sox at various points, first about his usage when he was healthy, then about the team's belief (or lack thereof) in his ability to return to the roster from his injuries.

While Hendriks is generally regarded as one of the most gregarious personalities in the sport, his time with the Red Sox soured, and it's best for both parties to part ways.

More MLB: What's Next For Red Sox, Trevor Story After $55M Opt-In Decision

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News