What's Next For Red Sox, Trevor Story After $55M Opt-In Decision
This offseason is like one giant jigsaw puzzle for the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, a crucial piece fell into place.
Shortstop Trevor Story was arguably the Red Sox's most valuable position player this year. He was so good, in fact, that discussion sparked about whether the 32-year-old would opt out of the final two years and $55 million on his contract.
Those discussions became a moot point, though, when Story's reported decision came down on Tuesday.
Story opts in, returns for final two years in Boston
According to multiple reports, including one from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Story chose to opt into the final two years of his deal. Boston could have voided his opt-out by adding a third guaranteed year to his deal, but that decision no longer needs to be made.
The Red Sox also retain their $25 million club option for Story in 2028, which comes with a $5 million buyout (part of the $55 million he's already guaranteed).
It looks like a weak shortstop market this winter, with Bo Bichette and Ha Seong Kim the only other big names to consider. But Story's value was always going to be difficult to determine after injuries shortened his seasons every year from 2022 to 2024, and besides, the veteran has unfinished business in Boston.
There are still conversations to be had and big decisions to be made. Story's defense fell off sharply this year, particularly in September, and a long-term move to second base may be in his best interests. Then, there's the matter of Alex Bregman's free agency and how his return (or departure) could affect Story's position.
But the most important thing to note is that the Red Sox just returned a hitter who led the team in home runs (25), RBIs (96), and stolen bases (31) this year. Even if he chases too much and isn't a great shortstop defender anymore, no team wants to lose that much raw production while they're trying to open up a championship window.
Plus, Story's return helps offset some of the uncertainty that comes with potentially trading an outfielder. Jarren Duran, who had his contract situation worked out for the 2026 season on Tuesday,is a trade candidate and would have been the team's only everyday stolen base threat if Story had left.
Story is back, and now, Red Sox fans can wait to see which free agents or trade arrivals join him.
