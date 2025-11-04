Inside The Red Sox

What's Next For Red Sox, Trevor Story After $55M Opt-In Decision

One piece of the puzzle falls into place

Jackson Roberts

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

This offseason is like one giant jigsaw puzzle for the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, a crucial piece fell into place.

Shortstop Trevor Story was arguably the Red Sox's most valuable position player this year. He was so good, in fact, that discussion sparked about whether the 32-year-old would opt out of the final two years and $55 million on his contract.

Those discussions became a moot point, though, when Story's reported decision came down on Tuesday.

Story opts in, returns for final two years in Boston

Trevor Story
Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws the ball to first base for an out against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

According to multiple reports, including one from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Story chose to opt into the final two years of his deal. Boston could have voided his opt-out by adding a third guaranteed year to his deal, but that decision no longer needs to be made.

The Red Sox also retain their $25 million club option for Story in 2028, which comes with a $5 million buyout (part of the $55 million he's already guaranteed).

It looks like a weak shortstop market this winter, with Bo Bichette and Ha Seong Kim the only other big names to consider. But Story's value was always going to be difficult to determine after injuries shortened his seasons every year from 2022 to 2024, and besides, the veteran has unfinished business in Boston.

There are still conversations to be had and big decisions to be made. Story's defense fell off sharply this year, particularly in September, and a long-term move to second base may be in his best interests. Then, there's the matter of Alex Bregman's free agency and how his return (or departure) could affect Story's position.

But the most important thing to note is that the Red Sox just returned a hitter who led the team in home runs (25), RBIs (96), and stolen bases (31) this year. Even if he chases too much and isn't a great shortstop defender anymore, no team wants to lose that much raw production while they're trying to open up a championship window.

Plus, Story's return helps offset some of the uncertainty that comes with potentially trading an outfielder. Jarren Duran, who had his contract situation worked out for the 2026 season on Tuesday,is a trade candidate and would have been the team's only everyday stolen base threat if Story had left.

Story is back, and now, Red Sox fans can wait to see which free agents or trade arrivals join him.

More MLB: Red Sox Wisely Avoid Jarren Duran Contract Drama Before Hot Stove Season

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News