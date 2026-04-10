Red Sox Should Pounce on Yankees Castoff After DFA

The Boston Red Sox should take a close look at a hurler recently designated for assignment by the New York Yankees.

New York selected 25-year-old hurler Cade Winquest in the Major League Phase of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. Winquest was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft after spending his first three seasons in professional baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals' system. He was an eighth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 MLB Draft and made his professional debut in 2023. Overall, he pitched in 58 games in the Cardinals' farm system before being snatched by the Yankees.

New York designated Winquest for assignment on Thursday, despite being a Rule 5 pick, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Cade Winquest DFA’ed by Yankees. Made the team out of spring but never debuted," Heyman wrote.

When a player is designated for assignment after being selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft, they have to be offered back to their original club if they make it through waivers. That's fairly common because if they are claimed off waivers, they would have to be immediately added to a roster and the Rule 5 rules still apply.

The Red Sox should take a chance on the former Yankee

Feb 26, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cade Winquest (80) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While this is the case, the Red Sox should take a look at Winquest. He hasn't made his big league debut yet and his numbers in Spring Training weren't great. He had a 7.20 ERA in nine outings out of the bullpen in camp for New York. But he made the Yankees' roster. That's an important point because the Yankees have a pitching factory over in New York.

Winquest boasts a fastball that can touch upper-90s and a 60-grade curveball, per Baseball Savant. New York moved him to the bullpen in Spring Training after he spent a chunk of his stint in St. Louis' farm system as a starter. In 2025, he made 25 total appearances in the minors, including 23 starts. He had a 3.99 ERA across Double-A and High-A.

With Johan Oviedo injured right now, it wouldn't hurt to add more pitching depth. Especially someone who can give you multiple innings. Winquest has a solid fastball and upside with his secondary pitches. That's why he's worth a look right now for Boston. The Yankees saw something in him, Boston should give it a try as well. At the end of the day, if things didn't work out, Boston could simply do the same thing that the Yankees are doing right now and DFA him and potentially give him back to St. Louis for minimal cost.

Oviedo is going to be out for a bit. Winquest would be an intriguing guy to take a look at in the short term, at least. Plus, Boston has had plenty of success with Rule 5 guys in the past.