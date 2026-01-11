Red Sox Should Pursue Trade For Cubs Gold Glover After Alex Bregman Stunner

The Boston Red Sox's offseason took a dramatic turn for the worse on Saturday night. Finding an adequate response is going to be difficult, but it's necessary.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan, third baseman Alex Bregman's departure from the Red Sox became real, as he agreed to a deal with the Chicago Cubs. The five-year, $175 million deal was evidently more than Boston was willing to offer, even in "aggressive" mode.

It's devastating news for the Red Sox, and it's hard to be optimistic about Boston winning the bidding war for infielder Bo Bichette if they couldn't win this one. But the Cubs might open the door to a mildly satisfactory alternative.

If Nico Hoerner is available, Red Sox should trade for him

In the immediate aftermath of Bregman's deal being reported, Bob Nightengale of USA Today hinted that the Cubs could trade second baseman Nico Hoerner now that Bregman will be on the roster. It's been reported throughout the winter that the Cubs were at least considering the possibility, and if it's now in the plans, the Red Sox should pounce all over it.

Hoerner outperformed Bregman in terms of wins above replacement this past season, and although his game lacks home run power, it includes just about everything else.

Okay, the Red Sox aren't going to be a home run-hitting team this season. Might as well lean into that identity and grab a two-time Gold Glove winner at second base who steals bases and makes a ton of contact.

Boston needs either a second baseman or a third baseman. Bichette would play second base in Boston, but Hoerner is clearly more in the Red Sox's price range, given that he'll only make $12 million this year, and Bichette will probably get at least $30 million, and maybe a lot more.

Hoerner is only under contract for one more season, but he'll be 29 in the spring, and could be an extension candidate. And the Red Sox are clearly fine with trading for players on one-year contracts (not to mention giving them out to All-Star third basemen in their prime).

And if Boston extended Hoerner, he could even take over for Trevor Story at shortstop someday in the future.

Is any of this likely? Probably not, but in the aftermath of such a devastating free agency beat, the Red Sox have to throw things at the wall and see what sticks.

