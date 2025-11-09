Red Sox Should Target Mariners All-Star Slugger
The Boston Red Sox have a real question at third base in the offseason for the first time in years.
For all of the question marks around the Red Sox in recent years, third base was one of the few positions that Boston never had to think about. That's because Rafael Devers was in town and eventually inked to a long-term deal. The questions were about how to build a team around him.
Last offseason, Alex Bregman came to town and there were questions about who would man the position, but the Red Sox had two high-end solutions. Now, with Bregman in free agency and Devers gone, third base is the team's biggest question mark in the infield. First base and second base aren't clear either, but Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer are both here. Mayer could obviously play third base as well, but he's arguably better as a middle infielder.
If the Red Sox lose Bregman, they'll need to do something. The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo floated the idea of adding slugger Eugenio Suarez and it's the right type of move in that scenario.
"In terms of free agents, the only other third baseman who would meaningfully move the needle is Eugenio Suarez," Cerullo said. "The 34-year-old hit 49 home runs with 118 RBI and an .824 OPS this past season, so he’d help bring some badly needed right-handed power to the lineup, but he’d also represent a significant downgrade defensively from both Bregman and Mayer."
Eugenio Suarez would be a good Plan B
Suarez is the type of bat Boston would need if Bregman decides to leave. He's enticing coming off a season with 49 homers.
The defense would take a hit, but you could still put him at third base and Mayer at second base and that would still arguably be an upgrade over what the club did have defensively with Devers.
Boston can't take its foot off the gas. Arguably, there's no reason to let Bregman go with the team's window for contention just starting to crack open. Bregman is a guy with World Series pedigree who can help this team for years to come.
But, if he decides to leave, Suarez is someone who can provide short-term pop and is coming off a great season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. The 49 homers speak for themself. If the Red Sox were to lose Bregman and not immediately turn and get someone like Suarez, that would be devastating.