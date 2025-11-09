Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Should Target Mariners All-Star Slugger

The Boston Red Sox have some work to do...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners batting helmet and logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of a Seattle Mariners batting helmet and logo during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have a real question at third base in the offseason for the first time in years.

For all of the question marks around the Red Sox in recent years, third base was one of the few positions that Boston never had to think about. That's because Rafael Devers was in town and eventually inked to a long-term deal. The questions were about how to build a team around him.

Last offseason, Alex Bregman came to town and there were questions about who would man the position, but the Red Sox had two high-end solutions. Now, with Bregman in free agency and Devers gone, third base is the team's biggest question mark in the infield. First base and second base aren't clear either, but Triston Casas and Marcelo Mayer are both here. Mayer could obviously play third base as well, but he's arguably better as a middle infielder.

If the Red Sox lose Bregman, they'll need to do something. The Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo floated the idea of adding slugger Eugenio Suarez and it's the right type of move in that scenario.

"In terms of free agents, the only other third baseman who would meaningfully move the needle is Eugenio Suarez," Cerullo said. "The 34-year-old hit 49 home runs with 118 RBI and an .824 OPS this past season, so he’d help bring some badly needed right-handed power to the lineup, but he’d also represent a significant downgrade defensively from both Bregman and Mayer."

Eugenio Suarez would be a good Plan B

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez
Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after their win against the Toronto Blue Jays in game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Suarez is the type of bat Boston would need if Bregman decides to leave. He's enticing coming off a season with 49 homers.

The defense would take a hit, but you could still put him at third base and Mayer at second base and that would still arguably be an upgrade over what the club did have defensively with Devers.

Boston can't take its foot off the gas. Arguably, there's no reason to let Bregman go with the team's window for contention just starting to crack open. Bregman is a guy with World Series pedigree who can help this team for years to come.

But, if he decides to leave, Suarez is someone who can provide short-term pop and is coming off a great season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. The 49 homers speak for themself. If the Red Sox were to lose Bregman and not immediately turn and get someone like Suarez, that would be devastating.

More MLB: Why Expert Is Wrong About Red Sox-Alex Bregman

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News