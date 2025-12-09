Unexpected Red Sox Trade Target Emerging: Kyle Teel

Craig Breslow and the Boston Red Sox aren't afraid to make a trade.

There aren't many teams that have made trades this offseason. The list of teams that have made multiple trades is even smaller. The Red Sox are one of the teams that fit that description. Boston acquired Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals and Johan Oviedo from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It is only Dec. 8. There are still roughly two months to go until Boston will report to Fort Myers for Spring Training. Plenty of time to add more talent -- or trade away from some of the team's surpluses, like the outfield.

Do the Red Sox have a reunion up their sleeve?

With the winter meetings now in full session, rumors are flying all over the place. MassLive.com insiders Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo dropped a juicy one on Monday night that Boston reportedly is interested in reuniting with former prospect Kyle Teel after trading him to the Chicago White Sox last offseason.

"A year ago at the Winter Meetings, the Red Sox parted with catching prospect Kyle Teel as the centerpiece of the blockbuster trade that netted them ace Garrett Crochet," Cotillo and McAdam wrote. "In an ironic twist, Teel is once again a trade candidate this winter after debuting in 2025 — and the Red Sox have shown at least some interest in bringing him back.

"Re-acquiring Teel is easier said than done for the Red Sox, especially because Chicago might demand a very high price to effectively undo a major deal that altered the futures of both clubs. But because the White Sox have two young catchers in Teel and Edgar Quero, they’re entertaining the possibility of trading one. The Red Sox inquired about a reunion during the summer.

"Nothing is close now. The White Sox are seen as more likely to deal Quero than Teel, who hit .273 with eight homers, 11 doubles, 35 RBIs and a .786 OPS in 78 major league games. The Red Sox are said to be open-minded to catching additions even after Carlos Narváez’s strong rookie year."

Imagine that? Teel was viewed as the potential catcher of the future before Boston dealt him to Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade. Teel was the Red Sox's No. 3 prospect in 2024, behind Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer. Carlos Narváez shocked the Red Sox world in 2025. He entered the season as the team's backup behind Connor Wong and showed that he can very capably be the team's starter. Boston has the tandem still. But, getting Teel back would be a nice move.

He made his big league debut in 2025 and slashed .273/.375/.411 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games.

