Red Sox Skipper Delivers Confident Wilyer Abreu Take for New Season

Is Wilyer Abreu the Boston Red Sox's ultimate X-factor this season? Or is he already a lock to take a big leap forward?

Abreu had a very solid first two seasons in a Red Sox uniform: two Gold Gloves and a 118 OPS+ at the plate. But between some offensive peaks and valleys and some extended injury absences, he hasn't yet graduated to "star" status.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is so confident that will change this season that it's hard not to agree, particularly given what we saw from Abreu in the last week at the World Baseball Classic.

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Is Abreu reaching 30-homer mark?

Aug 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (52) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

During the Wednesday episode of the "Baseball Tonight" podcast, ESPN host Tim Kurkjian relayed Cora's extremely confident prediction for Abreu's upcoming season: a home run total he's yet to come close to hitting over his first two seasons.

“I talked to Alex this spring for an extended time, and we’re just talking about his team, and he just volunteers, ‘Well, Abreu is going to hit 30 homers this year.’ Like this is a given,” Kurkjian said. “I mean, you look at how much better he’s gotten each year.

​“He’s been in the big leagues and won a Gold Glove each of the last two years. (Cora) said,’ Oh, he’ll hit 30 this year.’ And when you watch him against Japan, and then you watch him (against Team USA), who is going to question that now? ... The Red Sox are a very dangerous team because they have a few players like Wilyer Abreu.”

Abreu was easily on pace to hit 30 homers for most of last season, but some second-half slumps and a month-long injury absence limited him to 22 in 115 games. Staying healthy won't be the only key, as Abreu seems to be poised to take far more at-bats against left-handed pitchers as well this year.

Kurkjian adding that last bit of color should resonate with Red Sox fans as well, as this team has sky-high potential, but is counting on at least a couple of breakouts to get there.