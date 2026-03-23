Red Sox Speedster Catches Tough Break With Minor-League Demotion

On a list of Boston Red Sox players whose stock has climbed in the past year, Nate Eaton would rank surprisingly high.

After coming to the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee, Eaton got his first taste of major league playing time last summer because the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers without getting a 40-man roster position player back. From there, he gradually won the fan base over until he was starting in right field at Yankee Stadium in the playoffs.

Eaton showed up this spring, hit fairly well in camp, then shined in the World Baseball Classic for Team Great Britain. But due to offseason roster machinations beyond his control, he caught a rough break for opening day.

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Eaton's tough luck lands him in Triple-A

Mar 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Great Britain third baseman Nate Eaton (18) gets ready to play the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at the American Family Fields. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

As the Red Sox announced Monday on X, Eaton was optioned to minor-league camp and will start the season with Triple-A Worcester. That move cleared the path for Andruw Monasterio to win the final spot on the Boston bench for opening day on Thursday.

Last September, Eaton was one of the Red Sox's best players, as he put up an .889 OPS in his final 22 games of the season and helped steal a couple of crucial games with his legs. He scored the walk-off winning run against the Athletics at Fenway Park on a soft ground ball hit directly to the second baseman and stole a crucial base against the Detroit Tigers in the game that got the Red Sox into the playoffs.

Eaton's roster candidacy was in jeopardy right from the jump, as Boston acquired Caleb Durbin, its new starting third baseman, in the same trade with the Milwaukee Brewers that landed Monasterio.

With four starting-caliber outfielders on the roster, plus Masataka Yoshida in an outfield/designated hitter capacity, the only way for Eaton to make the team was as a backup infielder. And with Durbin as the everyday third baseman and Isiah Kiner-Falefa able to play any infield spot, that last backup infielder needed to be a right-handed platoon partner for Marcelo Mayer at second base.

Eaton has never played second base in the majors, and he's done it just 41 times in the minors, with 12 errors and a brutal .929 fielding percentage.

The Red Sox, perhaps more than any of their big-market peers, have emphasized over the last few years on having ready-made players shuttling back and forth between Triple-A and the majors. Some of those players might be on the major league roster for a quarter of the season or less, but they've had to step up in key spots when they've been up there.

That, unfortunately, will be the guiding light for Eaton as he heads to Worcester.