Evidence Shows Red Sox Have No Idea What to Do With Caleb Durbin

The Boston Red Sox traded for Caleb Durbin because they could. They decided to figure out the rest later, and over a month into the season, there's still a lot to figure out.

Never mind that Kyle Harrison is flourishing for the Milwaukee Brewers -- that team has some voodoo magic when it comes to developing pitching. The trade was made because the end of the offseason was approaching, the Red Sox were clearly short an infielder, and Durbin was the only name on the market with whom chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was comfortable with the price tag.

We know what's happened since. Durbin has been good at third base, but his offense has been among the bottom 10 players in the league so far. Whatever potential that remains to be unlocked, the Red Sox aren't tapping into it.

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Red Sox haven't known what to do with Durbin

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) hits an RBI double during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Jen McCaffrey's Tuesday report on the Red Sox in the post-Alex Cora era was something of a lightbulb moment. McCaffrey reported that Breslow and Cora were at odds about Durbin's position from the minute he was acquired, which casts the trade in a light of desperation.

"A league source said that Breslow and Cora disagreed in spring training about where to play Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer," McCaffrey wrote. "Breslow wanted Mayer at third with Durbin at second, but Tracy said there’s no plan to make that switch at this point."

"Durbin, who is tied for the league lead at third base with 6 Defensive Runs Saved, has appreciated the consistency in pregame work, especially as he struggles at the plate. He could be optioned to Triple-A Worcester at some point to figure out his offense, but the defensive stability he’s provided at third has helped at least one aspect of the team operate smoothly."

In light of Durbin arriving as the de facto replacement for Alex Bregman -- and to some degree, Rafael Devers -- the fact that the Red Sox didn't know what position he was going to play, plus the idea that this player might need more seasoning in Triple-A after a terrible month, shows the move was half-baked at best, and total desperation at worst.

And maybe Durbin will soon get back to the player he was for the last few months of last season in Milwaukee, but it's hard to say how much that solves the larger issues with the Boston offense.