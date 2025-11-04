Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Starter Projected For $53M Deal With Uncertain Future

The Boston Red Sox should do everything to bring the hurler back...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox will need to address the starting rotation before the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here and there's one guy who has uncertain future with the organization.

That is, of course, Lucas Giolito. The Red Sox announced on Monday that they were declining their part of Giolito's $19 million mutual option for the 2026 season. There is at least a chance he could still return, though, with a decision from the Red Sox on whether to offer Giolito the qualifying offer not yet announced.

No matter what happens, it's going to be interesting to see what happens next with Giolito, in part because even if he does get the qualifying offer, he could still get more in free agency. The Athletic's Tim Britton projected Giolito to land a three-year, $57 million deal this offseason.

The Red Sox should consider a deal like this for Lucas Giolito

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito
Sep 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"Lucas Giolito, 31," Britton said. "Two years ago, I compared Giolito (off his disastrous finish to the season with the Angels and Guardians) to Taijuan Walker and Jameson Taillon, projecting him to earn a four-year, $70 million deal. When he signed for basically half that, I felt a little stupid. Now, with the same comps, Giolito is positioned to outearn the deal I had initially proposed, provided his late-season elbow injury isn’t cause for deeper concern.

"Giolito’s rockier health over the last two years probably shortens the length of the deal. But another one worth close to $20 million per season should be in the works. Projection: 3 years, $57 million."

This deal would be a tad bigger in total dollars than Nick Pivetta, who was the guy to watch last year for Boston when it came to the qualifying offer. Pivetta got $55 million over four years after getting the qualifying offer.

There's an argument that a three-year deal at that price could make sense in general for Boston. With the price of pitching, getting Giolito for three years with an annual value under $20 million would be a steal after he logged a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for Boston in 2025.

At the end of the day, especially with that projected price from Britton, it would arguably make sense to give Giolito the qualifying offer and see what happens.

You either get a really talented pitcher on a one-year deal worth over $22 million ahead of potentially a tricky year for baseball in 2027, or you sign him to a multi-year deal, or someone else does and you get a draft pick back. Frankly, it sounds like a no-lose situation.

More MLB: Red Sox 'Might Be Eyeing' Blue Jays Star With Huge Upside

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News