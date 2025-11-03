Red Sox Decline Lucas Giolito Option But His Time In Boston May Not End
Things are starting to get a bit clearer for the Boston Red Sox to kick off the offseason.
The first order of business for Boston this offseason has been the option decisions. That's the case every year with teams and players having five days to make decisions after the World Series ends. Well, on Monday, an avalanche of decisions were announced across the league, including two involving Boston.
First and foremost, it was shared that Alex Bregman officially opted out of his contract with the organization to enter free agency. That is not all, though. Lucas Giolito had a $19 million mutual option and WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that Boston declined its end of the deal.
"I’m told Red Sox first declined option so Giolito’s move was determined," Bradford said.
This came after Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that Giolito would be declining the option.
"Per source, Lucas Giolito will decline the player side of his mutual option with the Red Sox. Sox now have to decide whether to make him a 1-year $22M qualifying offer," Speier said.
Will the Boston Red Sox bring Lucas Giolito back?
Regardless of who made the decision, it only takes one side to decline a mutual decision. Now, we wait to see if the Red Sox will offer him the qualifying offer. If Boston does offer the qualifying offer, then he could easily return to the organization for another year with a slight increase over what the mutual option would've paid him.
If the Red Sox offer the qualifying offer and Giolito signs elsewhere in free agency, Boston would get a draft pick in return like it did last offseason after offering Nick Pivetta the qualifying offer. If last year's decision is any basis, then it would make sense to give Giolito the option and see what happens.
Pivetta had a 4.14 ERA in 27 appearances when the Red Sox gave him the qualifying offer. He ended up signing a four-year, $55 million deal with the San Diego Padres and had the best year of his career. It was a surprising decision, but was one that turned out to be a smart one. Pivetta ended up getting the big contract he wanted and Boston got a draft pick. Giolito was actually better in 2025 than Pivetta was in 2024. He had a 3.41 ERA in 26 appearances.
With Giolito, there's at least a chance that he would accept the offer. He ended the season with some elbow issues. But, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that he is alright now. But, will a team be afraid to give him a long-term deal after missing the 2024 season and then having another injury pop up in 2025?
We'll see, but this is another important step to set the tone for the offseason for Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Insiders Predict Perfect Offseason Rotation Trade