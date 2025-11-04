Red Sox 'Might Be Eyeing' Blue Jays Star With Huge Upside
When free agency fully opens up around baseball, the Boston Red Sox are going to have plenty of options at their disposal to try to bolster the starting rotation.
Most of the rumors out there involving Boston have had to do with the trade market, which makes a lot of sense. Adding someone like Joe Ryan or Sandy Alcántara would obviously be nice. But, there are starters who will be available in free agency who could help the team without fully breaking the bank as well. Maybe even one who shined for one of Boston's rivals down the stretch.
WEEI's Rob Bradford said that Boston "might be eyeing" Toronto Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber.
"While the Red Sox have a litany of starting rotation options after Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello, there is something to be said for the kind of steadying influence a veteran starter like (Lucas Giolito) provides. Think Blue Jays staff," Bradford said. "The Sox, however, might be eyeing another pitcher to fill such a role: Shane Bieber.
The Red Sox would be wise to sign Shane Bieber
"Boston was the only place Bieber visited during last offseason when looking for a new team, ultimately re-signing with Cleveland. And the 30-year-old certainly continued to help his stock with his postseason performance. Another potentially cheaper option might be another Toronto starter, Chris Bassitt, who manager Alex Cora has long been a fan of."
This isn't the first time Bieber's name has been mentioned for Boston, by any means. It's not even the first time this offseason Bradford has mentioned the former Cy Young Award winner for the Red Sox as well.
Bieber is a talented pitcher with immense upside. But, what makes him stand out in this free agent class is the fact that he isn't likely to be as expensive as guys like Framber Valdez or Dylan Cease. Bieber could bring you the same type of value at a significantly lower cost. For example, The Athletic's Tim Britton projected Bieber to land a $63 million deal this offseason in comparison to $196 million for Valdez and $174 million for Cease.
Bieber missed most of the 2025 season, but was nails in the playoffs and should be the team's top target for the rotation if the club wants to add specifically through free agency.
