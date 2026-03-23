Red Sox Take Calculated Risk As 28-Year-Old Makes Opening Day Roster

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Ryan Watson was in a tough competition to win a spot on the opening day roster all spring, but he had an advantage.

Watson, the 28-year-old minor-league journeyman, who has yet to make his major league debut, was picked up by the Red Sox in the Rule 5 Draft in December. Either he had to be on the opening day roster, or he'd be offered back to the San Francisco Giants.

On Monday, the Red Sox informed Watson that he made the team, according to a report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

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Ryan Watson joins Boston bullpen, but for how long?

Mar 5, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ryan Watson (56) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Watson's performance this spring wasn't awe-inspiring, as he allowed seven earned runs in 11 1/3 innings, struck out seven batters, and allowed 12 hits. But those stats were never going to be the thing that made or broke the righty's chances of cracking the roster.

Now that Watson is on the team, the situation evolves. Instead of him having an advantage over his fellow roster hopefuls, it's the Red Sox who will be at something of a disadvantage if he struggles at all in the role he's given.

Watson would have to spend the entire regular season on the active roster or injured list for the Red Sox to obtain his full rights. He cannot be optioned to the minors, and if he were to be designated for assignment, the Giants would again get the option to bring him back into the fold, without the need to use up a 40-man roster spot.

Watson will also have plenty of arms behind him at the Triple-A level ready to replace him if he doesn't perform. The Red Sox signed 11-year veteran Tommy Kahnle last week, and he'll likely start at Triple-A to get his legs under him. Kyle Keller, Tayron Guerrero, and Tyler Samaniego are others who will probably be in Worcester, assuming newcomer Danny Coulombe, who got sick late last week, is healthy enough to join the opening day roster.

In short, Watson is going to be under a microscope, and the Red Sox shoulder a bit of risk by keeping him on the club. But if he pitches well, none of that will matter.