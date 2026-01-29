Red Sox-Tigers Jarren Duran, Connelly Early Mock Trade Fall Short

The Major League Baseball offseason will be coming to a close over the next two weeks, but that hasn't slowed down any of the wild trade speculation out there.

In professional baseball, you're always going to see speculation and rumors about who could go where and what moves teams should make. It's much easier to speculate than it is to actually get deals done, which is why there is much more noise than actual moves.

The Boston Red Sox are not strangers to trade chatter this offseason. Boston swung three big deals already for Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Johan Oviedo. The big question hanging around the club right now is the infield, though. Boston has a need at second base or third base and the speculation has been endless. Some of it makes sense, like the buzz around guys like Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner. Some do not. One idea that would be fun, but can be ignored is Bleacher Report's mock trade centered around Detroit Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle and Jarren Duran.

It's not going to happen

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Trade Package B: Detroit Tigers send IF Kevin McGonigle (77.2 median surplus) for Jarren Duran, LHP Connelly Early and IF Mikey Romero (76.3 median surplus)," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote. "McGonigle is one of the top prospects in all of baseball, but it was only a few months ago that the Padres parted with MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect (Leo De Vries) to get Mason Miller and JP Sears. And if the Tigers added Duran and Early while hanging on to Tarik Skubal, they would almost have to be regarded as the clear favorite to win the AL Central and a decent threat to take the World Series."

MLB.com, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and The Athletic's Keith Law all have McGonigle ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball. He's 21 years old and can play all over the infield. Arguably the Red Sox shouldn't trade Duran or Early in general. But even with that being said, a package involving those two plus Romero likely wouldn't be enough to get Detroit to listen in the first place. Think of Roman Anthony, for example. Last year, MLB.com had him technically as the No. 2 prospect in baseball behind Rōki Sasaki after he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. A mock deal of this nature certainly wouldn't have gotten Boston to consider moving Anthony.

McGonigle is talented and will could do big things in the big leagues, but this type of mock trade just isn't realistic.

