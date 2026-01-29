Red Sox Insider Gives Payton Tolle, Connelly Early Updates

Will either of the Boston Red Sox’s top pitching prospects get a shot with the organization early in 2026?

Boston's farm system is loaded with high-end pitching at the top. Payton Tolle is the team's No. 2 prospect, per MLB.com, with Connelly Early at No. 4. Both got plenty of buzz in 2025 with meteoric rises to the big leagues. In 2025, the Red Sox needed the depth. Injuries decimated the rotation and eventually Boston had to turn to the young guys along with Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito. So much so that Early, who started the season in Double-A, started a playoff game.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Boston has made a specific effort to add pitching depth this offseason and now is loaded in the rotation with Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Bello and Johan Oviedo and depth options like Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval and Kyle Harrison, along with the two prospects. So, what should fans expect with Spring Training just a couple of weeks away?

The Red Sox have two intriguing pitching prospects

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

MassLive.com Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo shared a column projecting the club's Opening Day roster and noted that he expects both Early and Tolle to begin the season down in the minors and that neither is considered a bullpen option right now.

"LHP Garrett Crochet, LHP Ranger Suárez, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Johan Oviedo," Cotillo wrote. "Which means... Connelly Early and Payton Tolle start the year at Triple-A, Kutter Crawford moves to the bullpen as a stay-ready/long relief option and Patrick Sandoval is traded in an effort to move money ... Early and Tolle won’t be in the major league bullpen to start the season and will get a chance to keep developing at Triple-A early in the year unless injuries decimate the main group. Harrison, Bennett, Sandlin and Uberstine represent depth options as the season goes on."

Cotillo followed up and noted that neither Tolle nor Early likely will be in consideration for the bullpen for "most of the year."

"Early and Tolle will not be in consideration for the Opening Day bullpen and likely won’t be considered relief options for most of the year," Cotillo wrote. "Triple-A depth options, at least to start, will include Sandlin, Uberstine, Tyler Samaniego and non-roster invitees Alec Gamboa, Seth Martinez and Tayron Guerrero."

The fact that Cotillo noted that neither will be considered for the bullpen right away shouldn't surprise many, but it's the right call. Despite the additions of the offseason so far, these two are pieces who could very well play a long-term role and hlep to anchor this rotation into the future. If the club were to shift around roles now, it could impact development. Let the kids continue to build up and then unleash them at some point in 2026.

Cotillo is one of the most prominent Red Sox insiders out there. If someone as plugged-in as him expects Early and Tolle to begin the season down in the minors and not be in consideration for the bullpen, it could be a bit before we see them back in Boston again.

More MLB: Red Sox Boast Early ‘Dark Horse’ 2026 MVP Candidate