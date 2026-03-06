Red Sox Trade Pickup Becoming Boston's Top Story of Spring Training

If there's one most exciting element to Major League Baseball's spring training, it's that you rarely can know ahead of time who will wind up in the spotlight.

Boston Red Sox stars like Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony could only generate so much buzz with hot starts to the spring. But an unheralded name has been the team's top performer so far, and that's created a host of intriguing new possibilities for the upcoming season.

That top performer is 27-year-old outfielder Braiden Ward, who has not only made a huge first impression after arriving to the Red Sox in a November trade, but he's started to carve out a role for himself that hasn't even opened up yet.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Ward dominating with blazing speed

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward (92) slides safe into second base as he steals and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich (86) attempted to tag him out during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If there was anything people knew about Ward before February began, it was that he was really fast. He stole 57 bases in just 97 games last season in the Colorado Rockies system before he was traded for lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino.

But few could have anticipated that Ward's speed would dwarf anyone else's output across the league in spring training. Entering play on Friday, he had 10 stolen bases on the spring, while no one else across the majors had more than four. He quickly added two more thefts in the game against the Detroit Tigers to get himself to a gaudy total of 12.

On Thursday, he went 2-for-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies with a pair of bunt singles. Manager Alex Cora, who has been complimentary of Ward all spring, once again heaped praise on his outing, even hinting that his small ball style could work in the big leagues.

“It’s an art, but it’s a tool. He knows who he is,” Cora said, per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “There’s certain guys (for whom) that should be their game. But as an industry, we probably want them to swing the bat (so) we can get them to the point that they can do damage. Well, he’s doing damage in a different way.”

Braiden Ward is the new super utility player I'm going to obsess over. You're welcome.



Brennan Bernardino, your sacrifice won't be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Evalmfb7xM — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 22, 2026

Here was Ward's full spring stat line entering Friday: 9-for-20 (.450 AVG), 1.022 OPS, 10 stolen bases, one caught stealing, three RBIs, and a bunch of havoc wrought on the basepaths that doesn't show up in the stats.

Ward is putting the Red Sox's front office, and the entire league, on notice. He's almost certainly not going to make the opening day roster, but he won't let Boston hold him down in the minors much longer after that.