Red Sox Trade Rumors Already Heating Up At GM Meetings

It has been discussed for months that the Boston Red Sox could make a move in the outfield.

With seemingly a surplus of talent in the outfield, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu have been in a flood of trade rumors. This isn't new for either of them. Duran and Abreu were in trade rumors last offseason and at the trade deadline as well. In both situations, the Red Sox decided to keep their outfield together.

It's too early to know what the club will do, the General Manager Meetings are underway and they have led to some buzz around the league. For example, MLB Network's Jon Morosi raised eyebrows on Tuesday by reporting that the Kansas City Royals are looking to add an outfielder and that Boston could be a trade partner.

"Sources: Royals are evaluating the trade market for outfielders during this week's GM Meetings," Morosi wrote. "The Angels and Red Sox are among the possible trade partners."

The Red Sox are at the center of rumors already

Morosi didn't report what a package could look like. But, if the Royals are interested in an outfielder and want either Duran or Abreu, they would have to pay a pretty penny. 28-year-old first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is someone who would be interesting to see if Kansas City is willing to part with him. He clubbed 32 homers in 2025 and won't be a free agent until 2029.

2024 All-Star Cole Ragans is another guy who could be interesting. The 27-year-old had a tough 2025 season with a 4.67 ERA in 13 appearances due to a rotator cuff strain. While this is the case, the upside is there. He had a 3.14 ERA in 2024 across 32 starts. The year before, he had a 3.47 ERA across 29 total appearances, including 12 starts. Kris Bubic is another guy who would fit this description as well. He's 28 years old and had a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts in 2025, but will be a free agent in 2027.

This is just the beginning of the trade rumors for Boston, but things are at least starting to slightly pick up around the league with the General Manager Meetings here.

