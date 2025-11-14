Red Sox Trade Rumors Heating Up Around Jarren Duran

Although there haven't been any big deals getting done yet this offseason, it's clear that things are starting to heat up.

It's only a matter of time when we will start to see transactions across the league based on the sheer volume of reports that have come out over the last couple of days. That's what's going to happen when you get some of the top decision-makers together with some of the biggest industry insiders for a few days. That's what happened with the general manager meetings.

Teams directly spoke to the media, like Craig Breslow saying the Red Sox want pitching and a power bat. But, also, reports have surfaced based on information passed around less publicly. For example, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said that Jarren Duran is among the big-name players being "dangled" in trade talks and the club "will move him" for a the right corner infielder or pitcher.

Will the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

"Some other big names are being dangled on the trade market," Bowden said. "The Red Sox continue to listen to offers for outfielder Jarren Duran and will move him for the right corner infielder or starting pitcher. The Guardians are open to moving outfielder Steven Kwan for more power and a better option for centerfield. Intending to add controllable young starting pitching, the Cardinals hope to trade veterans Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado this winter, though they’ll need to convince each of them to waive their no-trade clauses."

This isn't the first time Duran's name has been mentioned in trade rumors. But, it has been consistent so far this offseason.

Duran is a guy who can do a bit of everything on the field. He can hit for some power, he can hit for average, he's dynamic on the base paths, he's an extra-base machine in general, and he has potential defensively.

Even in a somewhat down season in 2025, Duran was a 4.7-wins above replacement player. He slashed .256/.332/.442 with 16 homers, 84 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, 60 walks, 41 doubles, 13 triples, and 86 runs scored.

Trading Duran would clear a logjam in the outfield, but it would sting, for sure. The rumors were loud around the trade deadline as well, but Boston opted to keep him. Now, we will see if that will be the case again this winter.

