Red Sox Trade Utility Man to Twins to Make Room for Ranger Suárez

Life on the fringes of the 40-man roster isn't for everyone, but Tristan Gray has gotten used to it.

Gray, the 29-year-old utility infielder, was acquired by the Boston Red Sox in November in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Luis Guerrero to the Tampa Bay Rays. His major league sample thus far only consists of 47 games, but the Red Sox seemed to like his raw power potential.

However, when Boston agreed to terms with All-Star starting pitcher Ranger Suárez last week, someone needed to be stripped of their 40-man spot. On Wednesday, Gray was tabbed as that person.

Tristan Gray shipped to Twins, per report

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported Wednesday that Gray had been traded to the Minnesota Twins. That allows Gray to keep his spot on a 40-man roster with spring training just a month away, while the Red Sox's hand wasn't forced into designating him for assignment.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Red Sox acquired catching prospect Nate Baez for Gray. Baez, a 24-year-old who reached Double-A in the Twins system last year, has a .263/.363/.425 slash line in 229 minor-league games. He was the Twins' 12th-round pick in 2022.

When the move is made, the Red Sox will have 24 pitchers to just 16 position players on their 40-man roster. There was already an obvious surplus of starting pitchers and a need to acquire another infielder, so if Gray's departure is a sign of anything, it's that those efforts are ongoing.

In 122 major league plate appearances with the Rays, Athletics, and Miami Marlins, Gray owns a .207/.264/.369 slash line, four home runs, and 10 RBIs.

Gray seemed to be doing all he could to ingratiate himself with his Red Sox teammates and fans. He did an interview with Cotillo and McAdam on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast shortly after his initial trade, then attended "Story Camp" at shortstop Trevor Story's facility in Texas this month, alongside Red Sox stars Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, and others.

However, the life of a journeyman doesn't often allow for a player to get comfortable in his new surroundings, so it's off to Minnesota instead, where Gray may well have a better chance to see major league playing time early in the regular season.

