Red Sox Insider Shares Early Take on Payton Tolle, Connelly Early

The Boston Red Sox have two of the most intriguing pitching prospects in baseball right now in Payton Tolle and Connelly Early.

If you're a Red Sox fan hoping to get a glimpse at either of these guys in 2026, it won't be in one role. It has been reported over and over that the Red Sox will not consider either for a bullpen role out of camp. Sean McAdam of MassLive.com furthered the narrative on Sunday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"At present, the Red Sox have just three lefty relievers — Aroldis Chapman, Jovani Moran and Tyler Samaniego — on their 40-man roster. Chapman, of course, is locked in as the team’s closer," McAdam wrote. "The team has said it does not intend to pitch any of their lefty depth starters like Payton Tolle or Connelly Early in relief. Both Moran and Samaniego are battling for the role of lefty reliever."

The Red Sox have a bright future

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Boston really could use a left-handed reliever before Opening Day arrives. Tolle and Early have the talent to fill the role, but the two 23-year-olds also have the talent to be long-term fixtures in the club's starting rotation. Tolle is the club's No. 2 prospect and Early is the team's No. 4 prospect.

Both made the jump to the majors in 2025 out of necessity as injuries piled up. Tolle had a 6.06 ERA in seven total appearances in the majors. Early had a 2.33 ERA in four starts in the regular season. He also started a playoff game against the New York Yankees and allowed three earned runs (four runs total) across 3 2/3 innings of work.

It's the right move not to put either in the bullpen to kick off the 2026 season. If either could win the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation out of camp, great. If Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford or Johan Oviedo win the job, start Early and Tolle with Triple-A Worcester and let them continue to build up.

Now, this conversation could shift later on. As the season progresses, if the Red Sox's rotation is healthy and they still need a reliever, then the conversation would make sense. But right now these guys need as many starts as possible.

More MLB: Former Red Sox Lefty Considering Retirement After 13 Seasons