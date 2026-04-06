Red Sox vs. Brewers: Series Breakdown, Injury Buzz, Bold Prediction
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox need something to go their way.
The 2026 Major League Baseball season simply hasn't gotten off to the start that anyone expected for the Red Sox so far. Boston took down the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and then responded with five straight losses. The streak was snapped against the San Diego Padres on Friday. But the Red Sox started another losing streak by dropping the final two games in the series. Now, Boston is preparing for another difficult series beginning on Monday night at Fenway Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Boston needs something to shift in order to start digging itself out of the hope it has created for itself.
Pitching Probables
Monday (6:45 p.m. ET first pitch): Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Brandon Woodruff (MIL)
Tuesday (6:45 p.m. ET first pitch): Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)
Wednesday (1:35 p.m. ET first pitch): Sonny Gray (BOS) vs. Chad Patrick (MIL)
It's still obviously very early in the season, but the Red Sox need a get-right series. Bello will get the ball on Monday followed by Crochet on Tuesday and Gray on Wednesday. Bello struggled in his first start of the season against the Houston Astros on March 31. He went 4 2/3 innings, walked three and allowed five earned runs. Crochet allowed four earned runs in his second start of the season when the Red Sox needed a stopper. Gray bounced back in his second start of the season with two earned runs in six innings against the Padres. Overall, the Red Sox need the rotation to improve. This trio is the right group to turn things around.
Injury Update
The big injuries to watch right now for Boston are Triston Casas and Johan Oviedo. Casas had a setback in his recovery due to sore ribs, but is expected to begin a hitting progression during the week. Oviedo is on the Injured List with a right elbow strain. He's expected to meet with Dr. Meister, who performed Tommy John surgery on him a few years ago, to determine the severity of the injury. On the bright side, Patrick Sandoval is set to kick off a minor league rehab assignment as he looks to work his way back to the big leagues.
What's At Stake vs. the Brewers
This series will be a story of two teams going in different directions. Milwaukee is 7-2 on the season whereas the Red Sox are 2-7. Boston already has the worst record in the league and is facing a team tied for the best record. It's going to be a tough series, but Boston needs to find a way to put some runs on the board or else it risks a significant deficit in the standings before April is even done.
Bold Prediction
Let's get crazy. Boston sweeps the three-game series. If there was a series for Boston to lose on paper, it would be this one so far this season. Instead, the Red Sox will ride their starting rotation back in the right direction.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow patmcavoy