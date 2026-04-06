Red Sox vs. Brewers: Series Breakdown, Injury Buzz, Bold Prediction

The Boston Red Sox need something to go their way.

The 2026 Major League Baseball season simply hasn't gotten off to the start that anyone expected for the Red Sox so far. Boston took down the Cincinnati Reds on Opening Day and then responded with five straight losses. The streak was snapped against the San Diego Padres on Friday. But the Red Sox started another losing streak by dropping the final two games in the series. Now, Boston is preparing for another difficult series beginning on Monday night at Fenway Park against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Boston needs something to shift in order to start digging itself out of the hope it has created for itself.

Pitching Probables

Mar 31, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Monday (6:45 p.m. ET first pitch): Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Brandon Woodruff (MIL)

Tuesday (6:45 p.m. ET first pitch): Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)

Wednesday (1:35 p.m. ET first pitch): Sonny Gray (BOS) vs. Chad Patrick (MIL)

It's still obviously very early in the season, but the Red Sox need a get-right series. Bello will get the ball on Monday followed by Crochet on Tuesday and Gray on Wednesday. Bello struggled in his first start of the season against the Houston Astros on March 31. He went 4 2/3 innings, walked three and allowed five earned runs. Crochet allowed four earned runs in his second start of the season when the Red Sox needed a stopper. Gray bounced back in his second start of the season with two earned runs in six innings against the Padres. Overall, the Red Sox need the rotation to improve. This trio is the right group to turn things around.

Injury Update

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The big injuries to watch right now for Boston are Triston Casas and Johan Oviedo. Casas had a setback in his recovery due to sore ribs, but is expected to begin a hitting progression during the week. Oviedo is on the Injured List with a right elbow strain. He's expected to meet with Dr. Meister, who performed Tommy John surgery on him a few years ago, to determine the severity of the injury. On the bright side, Patrick Sandoval is set to kick off a minor league rehab assignment as he looks to work his way back to the big leagues.

What's At Stake vs. the Brewers

Aug 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This series will be a story of two teams going in different directions. Milwaukee is 7-2 on the season whereas the Red Sox are 2-7. Boston already has the worst record in the league and is facing a team tied for the best record. It's going to be a tough series, but Boston needs to find a way to put some runs on the board or else it risks a significant deficit in the standings before April is even done.

Bold Prediction

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's get crazy. Boston sweeps the three-game series. If there was a series for Boston to lose on paper, it would be this one so far this season. Instead, the Red Sox will ride their starting rotation back in the right direction.