Roman Anthony Blasts Red Sox Start: 'This Is Unacceptable'

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a brutal start to the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Boston is 2-7 on the season after a tough 8-6 loss against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon. It was a back-and-forth effort with some hope for Boston, but things just didn't go its way. Boston knotted the score at six in the seventh inning, but followed up by allowing runs in the eighth and ninth innings. Ultimately, the Padres were too much for Boston late in the game.

The Red Sox are the only team in the league now with only two wins. No other team in the league has struggled like this. Boston's rotation should be a strength, but the club has the 27th-ranked starter ERA in the league at 5.19. The offense may not have a ton of pop, but there is enough talent here to believe the Boston should be able to win a lot of games. But, the Red Sox actually have scored the third-fewest runs in the league to this point, with just 30. So, Boston isn't scoring runs and it also isn't preventing them. A brutal duo, to say the least.

After the game on Sunday, Red Sox phenom Roman Anthony spoke out and called the team's recent performance "unacceptable."

"This is unacceptable. It's unacceptable for the fans," Anthony said. "It's unacceptable to the standard that we set for ourselves."

The Red Sox slugger spoke out

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

That's not all, though. ESPN pointed out that Boston actually tied the worst mark in team history through nine games with its 2-7 record.

"The Boston Red Sox fell to a major-league-worst 2-7 on Sunday, tying the weakest start through nine games in the franchise's long history," ESPN shared. "Some 'sell the team' chants could be heard at Fenway Park in the ninth inning of their latest defeat, an 8-6 setback to the San Diego Padres.

"Young slugger Roman Anthony said afterward that fans have every right to be upset. ... Boston's offseason additions have especially struggled out of the gate."

Boston is going to be alright in the long run. The offense and the rotation can't both continue to struggle at the same time for long, right? The rotation has three All-Stars in Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez. Brayan Bello and Connelly Early both have big-time upside as well. The offense has significant pieces, including Anthony. The talent is there to turn things around, but Boston really is digging itself a hole.

Anthony isn't wrong. The play on the field has been "unacceptable" so far. The Red Sox have the talent to be even better than the 89-win team from 2025. They just have to show that on the actual field.