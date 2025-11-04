Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Wisely Avoid Jarren Duran Contract Drama Before Hot Stove Season

No need to haggle over a few hundred thousand dollars...

Jackson Roberts

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
/ Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for a high-octane offseason, and Jarren Duran is sure to be in the thick of the hot stove rumors.

Following a good season that still couldn't hold a candle to his breakout campaign a year ago, Duran will be mired in trade rumors once again after he ultimately stayed put at the July deadline. But he and the Red Sox also had contract issues to sort through.

Last offseason, the Red Sox gave Duran an $8 million club option for 2026, as a loophole to extend their negotiations after the deadline to avoid arbitration had passed. This winter, they were slated to make a call on that option, and had they declined it, the 29-year-old possibly would have headed to arbitration a year later.

Red Sox give Duran one-year deal to avoid arbitration

Jarren Duran
Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) smiles after getting hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Instead, the Red Sox removed any and all doubt about Duran's contract status for the upcoming season, which was a wise move as they mull the star's future in a crowded Boston outfield.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox and Duran are in agreement on a one-year, $7.7 million contract for the upcoming season that also includes $75,000 in potential performance bonuses. Duran also gets a $100,000 buyout for the Red Sox declining the club option.

Speier reported that Duran will receive $25,000 each for passing the 450, 500, and 550-plate-appearance thresholds, something he did with ease in each of the last two seasons.

Nothing else changes about Duran's contract situation. He's still under team control for the next three years, and the Red Sox, who have three younger and supremely talented outfielders, can still trade him this offseason if they see fit. But removing any potential drama was a savvy move.

Without the specter of arbitration, the Red Sox now have a very simple yes/no decision to make with Duran. He can be traded at any time, and the receiving team knows exactly what he'll be paid. Likewise, he knows exactly how his paychecks will look regardless of which team they come from.

Now, Boston can get back to making the hard decisions.

