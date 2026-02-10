Red Sox Won Caleb Durbin-Brewers Trade With Overlooked Decision

The Boston Red Sox didn’t just land years of an intriguing infielder on Monday in the team’s deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for Caleb Durbin on Monday.

On top of Durbin, Boston acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio and infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler plus a Competitive Balance Round B pick from Milwaukee for Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan and David Hamilton. Durbin is the headliner of the deal, and certainly should be. Getting Monasterio and Seigler in the swap as well doesn't hurt either. Harrison and Drohan didn't have a clear path to innings in 2026. Hamilton has been with the Red Sox and wasn't the answer in the infield. Instead of keeping the trio, the Red Sox landed a clear answer for the infield in Durbin and two depth options with upside.

What takes the deal over the top, though, is the Competitive Balance Round B pick. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey pointed out that the pick "basically replaces" the second-round pick Boston forfeited by signing Ranger Suárez.

The Red Sox won the deal

Sep 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin (21) looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"In the trade with Milwaukee, the Red Sox acquired a Compensation Round B pick for the 2026 draft, which basically replaces the second-round pick the club forfeited by signing Ranger Suárez, who received a qualifying offer from Philadelphina if November," McCaffrey wrote. With Breslow's emphasis on revamping the farm system via the draft the past two years, it's no surprise he made it a priority to reclaim the lost pick."

Boston actually landed the first pick in the Competitive Balance Round B at No. 67 overall. These are draft picks between the second and third rounds of the MLB Draft. So, not only did the club get a guy who realistically could be a long-term solution in the infield plus two depth pieces, but also the club will have the opportunity to select another high-end prospect as well.

Arguably, that's a steal for Boston. Again, Harrison and Drohan likely weren't going to play big roles in 2026 anyway. Hamilton was more of a bench option. The club turned those three pieces into an everyday starter, two depth options and a draft pick. That's huge.

