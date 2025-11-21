Red Sox, Yankees Report Points To Potential Bullpen Bidding War

We're still in at the quiet point of the Major League Baseball offseason.

Well, there are always rumors and speculation flowing. But, we're at a point in the offseason before all of the big deals start to actually get signed. It's the building block of the offseason when we start to get a view of what each is looking for based on reports from the league's top insiders.

For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon, and Katie Woo noted that the Boston Red Sox could look to form a "super bullpen," although it isn't as much of a priority as adding a No. 2 pitcher or slugger. One name that has popped up a few times for Boston is two-time All-Star Devin Williams.

There's competition out there

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after giving up a two run RBI during the seventh inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Red Sox want him, there will surely be competition for his services. Rosenthal and Sammon mentioned Boston again for Williams on Thursday, but noted that the New York Yankees are interested in him as well, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

"The Yankees and the camp for free agent late-inning reliever Devin Williams recently discussed the potential for a possible reunion, league sources said," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Williams is garnering widespread interest, but the Yankees have at least maintained contact with the right-hander after he spent an up-and-down 2025 season in the Bronx...

"It’s unclear how likely a reunion is with Williams, 31. In the closer market, Williams resides behind Edwin Díaz, likely in a tier with Robert Suarez. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and New York Mets are among the teams that have been connected to Williams so far this offseason."

Williams is the type of pitcher that could be a game-changer in the Boston bullpen. But, with the rotation and middle of the order bigger holes right now, it doesn't seem likely that the club will also win a bidding war for the two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year Award winner. That's speculation right there, but there's more work to do outside of the bullpen and the competition sounds stiff.

