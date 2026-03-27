Roman Anthony Wastes No Time Making Red Sox Opening Day History

It was a pretty good Opening Day for young Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony on Thursday, to say the least.

Anthony went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Boston's 3-0 Opening Day win over the Cincinnati Reds. The 21-year-old put himself in elite company as he became the 14th player in big league history to reach base four times or more on Opening Day at 21 years old or younger, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Mickey Mantle, among others.

That's not all, though. He made team-specific history as well. Former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications and Media Relations JP Long shared on X that Anthony now is the sixth-youngest player in team history to have multiple hits on Opening Day, joining a list featuring legends like Ted Williams and Dwight Evans.

Youngest Red Sox with multiple hits on Opening Day:



1937 Bobby Doerr (19 years, 13 days)

1938 Bobby Doerr (20 y, 11 d)

1965 Tony Conigliaro (20 y, 95 d)

1973 Dwight Evans (21 y, 154 d)

1940 Ted Williams (21 y, 230 d)

2026 ROMAN ANTHONY (21 y, 317 d) — J.P. Long (@SoxNotes) March 26, 2026

Roman Anthony is that guy for Boston

Mar 7, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; United States right fielder Roman Anthony (3) runs the bases after hitting a single against Great Britain during the second inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Anthony is a special talent and even that wasn't all. He became the second-youngest player in team history to reach base four times on Opening Day, the third-youngest player with three hits and the youngest player to reach base in the team's first plate appearance of the season.

Now, some of these stats are obscure. But in the long history of the Red Sox, any time you find yourself doing something others haven't done, or very few have, it's special. For as much as Anthony has been talked about, it really hasn't been discussed enough how wild it is that he has found the success that he has found at just 21 years old. He made the jump to the big leagues last season and then was a massive piece for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. If he had gone the college route, he'd probably still be there right now. Instead, he's tearing it up in the big leagues.

It was a big day for rookies across the league on Thursday with guys like Carson Benge, JJ Wetherholt and Justin Crawford making big league debuts. Benge and Wetherholt are both 23 years old and Crawford is 22 years old. Anthony is younger than all three. Anthony has been talked about endlessly and even that likely isn't enough.

Some of these stats from Anthony on Thursday are a bit obscure. That is true. But it just goes to show that what Red Sox fans are seeing right now isn't common. Boston found something special with Anthony and this is just the beginning.