Red Sox's Roman Anthony Finally Gives Boston Fans Hope

The Boston Red Sox finally got a bit of positive news on Friday.

Young outfielder Roman Anthony hasn't played in a game for Boston since May 4 due to what was called a right wrist sprain. The injury itself has been more of a sprained ligament under his right ring finger, though. Boston needs Anthony back in the lineup to help to fix this stalling offense.

After being placed on the Injured List, the first day for Anthony to be eligible to come off the Injured List was Friday, but he hasn't been activated. On Thursday, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy had a bit of a vague answer when asked about Anthony and noted that he could return during the club's road trip, or maybe not.

There haven't been many concrete answers about Anthony's health. While this is the case, there was a positive update straight from the young outfielder on Friday. Anthony shared that he's "in a good spot" and that his splint has been removed, as shared on X by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Roman Anthony Gave A Much-Needed Update

iMay 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) warms-up before batting against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Roman Anthony says he’s 'in a good spot' after getting the splint/brace off and playing catch today. Return date remains TBD," Cotillo wrote.

Roman Anthony says he’s “in a good spot” after getting the splint/brace off and playing catch today. Return date remains TBD. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 15, 2026

So, while the return date remains to be determined, the fact that the splint is off and he feels good are all Boston fans could ask for at this point. The next step is grip strength. When you have an injury like Anthony has had, you have to make sure his hands and wrists are fully healthy and ready to return. It's one thing to just swing the bat, but you have to also be fully healthy when making contact. That impact is what could cause more pain.

For Anthony, progress clearly has been made. Hopefully, the next step is a return to the lineup in the coming days. Boston's offense is one of the worst in baseball. If the club isn't going to go out and add someone, the best option to fully turn the lineup around would be a healthy Anthony playing like he can. Before he went down with the injury, he was finally starting to get hot at the plate.

That's what Boston needs. With Boston's pitching doing as well as it has this month, the Red Sox simply need a few runs per game. Anthony can help with that.