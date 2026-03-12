The Quiet Roster Decision That Will Shape Red Sox's First Month

In terms of fan and media intrigue, the Boston Red Sox have had a few other roster battles overshadowing the backup catcher role.

While we've spent a lot of time focusing on Marcelo Mayer's possible starting job, or Johan Oviedo vs. Connelly Early vs. Payton Tolle for the fifth starter role, or even Andruw Monasterio vs. Nate Eaton for the right-handed bench spot, there's real intrigue to be had in the case of Matt Thaiss vs. Connor Wong.

What once seemed like Wong's backup catcher role to lose has now become significantly more complicated. And even if we wind up forgetting there was ever a controversy by the end of the year, how the Red Sox proceed has the chance to be impactful for at least the first month of the season, if not longer.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Will Red Sox take a swing with Thaiss?

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Matt Thaiss (25) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The intrigue really began on Tuesday, when MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that Thaiss had an upward mobility clause in his contract. Essentially, if any team wants to add Thaiss to its 40-man roster, he can immediately join that team unless the Red Sox put him on theirs.

Meanwhile, Wong has minor-league options available. Coming off a season where he posted an abysmal .500 OPS and no home runs, it wouldn't be unthinkable to ship him to Triple-A and see if he can get his swing back on track there.

So on one hand, the Red Sox could keep all their options open for as long as possible by going with Thaiss for the opening day roster. Yes, they'd be "choosing" Thaiss for the time being, but they'd really have two backup catchers available in case Wong ever returned to the standout form he had in 2024.

On the other hand, sending Wong to Triple-A could upset the apple cart. He's made strides year after year on defense and has rapport with the pitching staff that would take Thaiss a long time to catch up to.

And if Carlos Narváez ever gets injured, one of these two will need to step up, the way Narváez did when Wong went down last April. So it's a decision with real implications on many levels.