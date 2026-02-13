Red Sox's Trevor Story Doesn't Seem Thrilled About Potential Rest Days

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has heard the noise about potentially getting more rest days this season, and he's not having it.

The Red Sox's signing of veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa gave them the apparent ability to get Story off his feet at whatever rate they felt was necessary, be it once a week, once a month, etc. But entering his age-33 season, the Red Sox's unquestioned clubhouse leader at this point wants to play every day.

“No, I don’t think so,” Story said on Friday if he was comfortable taking more games off, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “I understand the load management style of it. But for me, I still feel as strong as I have at any time in my career.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why Story feels need to play 155 games

Sep 26, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) throws the ball to first base for an out against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Story also set himself a baseline, one which he met for the first time as a member of the Red Sox in year four with the team. He wants to play a minimum of 155 games.

“I think it was really about getting back to baseline," Story said, per McAdam. "One hundred and fifty-five games has kind of been my goal every single season and being able to do that means a lot to me. That’s why I push so hard in the offseason and why I continue to push hard in spring training.

“I think it’s a standard to be set for the young guys, too. You don’t really take days off. I don’t know if that’s the ‘Old Head’ in me or what, but I think that’s a mindset that you have to have in this game. It starts now and hopefully, we’re playing into November.”

It's still the very, very beginning of the spring, and we don't really know what the Red Sox's plans will be in the middle of the summer even if they act a certain way at the beginning of the season.

But as admirable as it is for Story to want to set the tone every day, manager Alex Cora has to seriously weigh the opportunity cost of taxing his aging shortstop.

More MLB: Red Sox 26-Year-Old Starter Already Turning Heads in Spring Training