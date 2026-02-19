Triston Casas Opens Up on Red Sox Fans Amid Comeback Bid

There are hardly any people who follow the Boston Red Sox closely who don't have a strong opinion on first baseman Triston Casas.

Casas, who has had good stretches and bad ones in his injury-shortened career to this point, could best be characterized as "quirky." From shirtless yoga in the outfield, to painting his nails, to wearing a ski mask in the Florida heat during spring training, he's rarely one to blend in with the crowd,

As he makes his bid to return to the major league roster after a torn knee ligament suffered last May, Casas recently detailed his relationship with the fan base, and his overall message was exceptionally positive.

What Casas said about relationship with fan base

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Casas was asked what he had heard from Red Sox fans during his comeback bid in a Thursday appearance on the "310 to Left" podcast from NESN.

"I've been getting all the messages, good and bad," Casas said. "I love how passionate this fan base is. I do everything for this city. Those six letters on that jersey mean everything to me, whether it's 'Red Sox' or whether it's 'Boston.'

"I just want to bring a championship back to the city. They always preach to us that there's nothing like winning in Boston. I want to experience it; I haven't yet. So there's a lot to look forward to, and those are my goals."

Casas seemingly lost his chance to win back the starting first base job in December, when the Red Sox traded for Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals. But after he likely begins the season on a rehab assignment in Triple-A, he could very well earn a chance at the majority of the at-bats in the designated hitter role.

Some of that opportunity will be dictated by whether there are any injuries to outfielders and/or Masataka Yoshida, who is also a frequently rumored trade candidate.

Even the Red Sox fans who can't stand some of the eccentricities of Casas have to admit that the team desperately needs home run power right now. And the fans who already liked him will only like him more after these latest comments.