Triston Casas' Red Sox Days Could Soon Be Over, Says Insider

The last two years certainly haven't gone the way Triston Casas would have liked.

Coming off a third-place Rookie of the Year finish and a monster second half in 2023, Casas seemed at one point like a future star in the middle of the Boston Red Sox's order. And it's not as though he's performed like he's incapable of becoming that star when he's been on the field, but he's missed 230 games due to injury in the two years since.

After sustaining a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in May, Casas was limited to just 29 games this season. And one insider suspects that the 25-year-old's days in Boston are numbered.

Casas getting traded this season?

On Thursday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic asserted that it was "likely" Casas would be traded soon, though he reasoned that it might not be possible to do so before the season starts, because the young slugger hasn't yet shown himself to be back to full health.

"Boston’s incumbent first baseman, Triston Casas, is coming off of two injury-marred seasons. He isn’t viewed as the surefire first baseman of the future in Boston like he was a few years ago, and it’s likely he’s traded either this spring or at the July deadline," Bowden wrote.

"Of course, he needs to prove to other teams he’s fully recovered from his ruptured patella tendon to get equal value back in a deal, so a trade isn’t likely to happen before at least spring training. Regardless, Casas’ presence on the roster wouldn’t prevent the Red Sox from targeting a longer-term solution at first base."

It doesn't seem as though Bowden intends to "report" that a Casas trade is imminent, if we're working in terms of typical offseason jargon. It's more like he judges that it's the most likely outcome, and that could be informed by whispers or concrete rumblings he's heard from the Boston front office.

At this point, it's not like anyone would be caught off guard by Casas eventually getting dealt. But would the Red Sox do it before the season, with his value at an all-time low, just to clean up the depth chart?

More MLB: Craig Breslow Drops Most Encouraging Offseason Quote Yet For Red Sox Fans