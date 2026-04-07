Triston Casas Rib Injury Update Raises Concerns for Red Sox

The bad news continues to come for the Boston Red Sox.

Having the worst record in Major League Baseball wasn't enough. On Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave an update on young first baseman Triston Casas on Tuesday and noted that he tried to begin his hitting progression after a scare last week, but it "didn't go well" and that he will now go in for imaging, as shared on X by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Triston Casas tried swinging in Fort Myers and it 'didn’t go well,' according to Alex Cora. Casas is going to have imaging on his rib area as a result," Cotillo wrote.

Breaking Down Triston Casas Injury Update

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old simply can't catch a break. His 2026 season was cut short after he ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee. Casas played in just 29 games.

That's a tough injury and certainly isn't one that is common in Major League Baseball. So, the club has worked him along slowly. Throughout Spring Training, he didn't appear in a game for the club, but he made steady progress. He even started practicing sliding around bases, which is a big step after suffering a knee injury. But he had a separate setback. On April 1, the team shared that Casas was dealing with sore ribs and would be shut down. Just a few days later, the club shared that it wasn't as bad as expected and that he would begin a hitting progression on Monday.

Hearing about a rib injury is important. In 2024, he only played in 63 games as he tore cartilage in his rib cage. Fortunately, he's not dealing with a setback with his knee, but he has already had one serious rib injury throughout his young career to this point. It's more bad news for the slugger and more bad news for a team that doesn't need any more right now.

The Red Sox's offense has been quiet to kick off the season. In fact, the Red Sox are tied for the 23rd-fewest runs scored in the league so far this season with just 36. The Red Sox are averaging just 3.6 runs per game. Casas is someone who could provide needed pop to the lineup, but that's not going to happen any time soon. He doesn't have much of a path to the majors right now as well with Willson Contreras at first base and an outfielder as designated hitter each day. All in all, not great for Boston.