What Pete Alonso Deal Reportedly Could Cost Red Sox

If the Boston Red Sox want to add a high-end power bat, they are certainly going to have to open up the checkbook.

Over the course of the winter meetings this week, perception has quickly swung from Boston being reportedly interested in former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, to being among the favorites to sign him. It's important to note that nothing matters until a deal is signed. Alonso is a free agent with arguably the most savvy agent in the industry in Scott Boras. There has been an avalanche of rumors around Boston and Alonso this week.

There has been a lot of talk about the possibility of an in-person meeting between Boston and Alonso, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam reported on Tuesday night that the team was still trying to work something out because front office members were ill on Tuesday. Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Alonso has "great interest" in playing at Fenway Park on Tuesday and also that there has been chatter about the idea of signing Alonso and Alex Bregman.

Pete Alonso will be expensive to whoever signs him

It's a fun idea and obviously would make Boston better. But what could a cost look like? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported early Wednesday morning that the expectation is that Alonso is seeing a five-year deal in the range of $30 million per year, like Kyle Schwarber got.

"The Red Sox and Orioles are both looking to add an impact power bat to their respective lineups, while the Mets have enjoyed the benefits of Alonso’s power for the past seven years," Feinsand wrote. "According to sources, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns -- who signed Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal last February -- may be hesitant to give the slugger a deal longer than three years. Alonso opted out of the final year and $24 million of that deal after the season, becoming a free agent for the second straight year – this time without a qualifying offer attached to him.

"Given that Schwarber -- who is nearly two years older than Alonso and is strictly a designated hitter -- landed a five-year pact, it is believed that Alonso will be seeking a five-year deal, as well, likely in the same range of roughly $30 million per year.'

Money shouldn't be an issue for Boston this offseason. The organization traded Rafael Devers -- and his mammoth contract -- away. The Red Sox also have already added two starting pitchers via the trade market without breaking the bank as well.

Realistically, the Red Sox can afford to sign Alonso. The real question is does he really want to come to Boston, or are all of these rumors some sort of negotiation tactic with either side leaking information to the press? Could it be a way to spook the Mets into getting a deal done? There's no way to know, as of writing. That's why it's important to not get too excited until a deal is signed.

Alonso would be a great fit and Boston realistically could afford to sign him. But there's more to the baseball offseason than just fits. It's a business and now we wait.

