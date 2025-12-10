Where Things Stand With Red Sox, Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette

The Boston Red Sox have seemingly been connected to every big-name player available on the open market this offseason if they can hit the ball over the fence.

Boston needs some pop in the middle of the order. At this point, the idea has been talked about so much by Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, team insiders, and pundits around the league, that everyone who even remotely follows the organization likely has heard.

Every big-name offensive free agent has been linked to Boston in some way, including Bo Bichette most recently of the Toronto Blue Jays. Ari Alexander of WHDH-TV reported this week that Boston recently met with the former Blue Jays star on Zoom.

"SS Bo Bichette and the Red Sox had a zoom recently, sources tell 7 News," Alexander wrote on X. It went well on both sides, per sources. Bichette came away impressed with the Red Sox, I’m told. The Red Sox have shown to be serious about the free agent."

That was on Monday that Alexander reported the news.

On Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports had a different update. McWilliams reported that he is hearing Boston will not be in on the Bichette sweepstakes, unless the market shifts.

"I’m hearing the Red Sox are not in on Bo Bichette unless his market changes," McWilliams wrote on X.

Bichette is a great player, but it's not too shocking to see an update like this. The two guys who have been most prominently linked to Boston are Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Bichette is 27 years old, while Bregman and Alonso are both 31 years old. Bichette very well could land a longer and more expensive deal than either Bregman or Alonso. Tim Britton of The Athletic projected Bichette will land an eight-year, $212 million deal. He projected Bregman will get six years for $171 million, and Alonso will get five years for $140 million.

If you sign Bichette, you're likely breaking the bank and then how do you improve the team elsewhere? If you sign Bichette, another big-name target doesn't seem likely. If you sign Alonso or Bregman, there could be more of a chance.

Bichette is a great player, but arguably Bregman or Alonso make more sense -- and hopefully both.

