Red Sox Emerge As Fit For Mariners All-Star After Pete Alonso Miss

When one option comes off the board, other options start coming into focus.

The Boston Red Sox missed out on signing Pete Alonso on Wednesday, and as it turned out, their offer wasn't particularly close to the Baltimore Orioles' winning bid. There's no time to fixate on any perceived failures, though, because Boston's lineup still lacks a power presence.

It was becoming clear throughout the winter meetings that two-time All-Star third baseman was an option the Red Sox were considering -- both as a third baseman if Alex Bregman leaves and a first baseman if he stays. With Alonso off the board, it couldn't be more plain that Suárez is among Boston's primary alternatives.

Lots of smoke around Red Sox, Suárez

On Wednesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic highlighted Suárez as one of Boston's primary alternatives to find home run power (the 34-year-old clubbed 49 homers this season for the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks) as the winter meetings concluded.

"A reunion with Alex Bregman figures to be the main objective at this point, but the Red Sox could also target free agent Eugenio Suarez, who clubbed 49 homers in 159 games last season," wrote McCaffrey. "At the trade deadline, the Red Sox pursued a trade for Suarez, a league source said, with the intent of having him play first base."

After Alonso had come off the board, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Suárez was among the Red Sox's options as well. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reported earlier this week that Boston and the two-time All-Star had been in contact this offseason.

It seems clear that the Red Sox view Suárez as an entirely viable option to achieve one primary goal -- blasting more home runs. However, he's far from a perfect player, as his .298 on-base percentage and 196 strikeouts this season clearly show.

Would Bregman plus Suárez be an acceptable offseason outcome for Red Sox fans? What about Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Suárez? At this juncture, they both appear to be high on the long list of likely permutations.

