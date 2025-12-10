Red Sox Insider Fuels Pete Alonso-Alex Bregman Team-Up Rumors

If the Boston Red Sox can come away with a slugger from the winter meetings, that would be a win.

If Boston could land two bats, that would be next level. Rumors and reports have been running wild involving the Red Sox this week. Most have centered around free agents Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. There have been some trade rumors as well with a handful of players, like with Ketel Marte, but Bregman and Alonso are the guys getting the most heat right now.

On Tuesday night, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe dropped an intriguing nugget and noted that there has been chatter over at the winter meetings that Boston could land Bregman and Alonso; it doesn’t necessarily have to be one or the other.

"The Sox are focused on bringing back free agent third baseman Alex Bregman," Abraham wrote. "That’s their priority according to sources in and out of the organization. Bregman is rightly viewed as an impact player on and off the field, a middle-of-the-lineup hitter who also provides leadership in the clubhouse. For a team laden with young talent and more on the way, the Sox view him as a crucial piece over the coming years.

"The Sox also have the opportunity to double down and sign first baseman Pete Alonso. It’s not Bregman or Alonso, it could be both. That conversation has been had at the Winter Meetings this week and it’s not fantasy baseball. Winning a championship in the era of the Dodgers relentlessly building a dynasty requires bold moves."

Abraham continued while noting Alonso's wife, Haley, is from the Massachusetts area.

"Signing Alonso and Bregman would require financial creativity to lessen the salary tax burden on the Sox. Alonso could be open to such a deal given that his wife, Haley, is a Quincy native and the couple had their first child in September."

Reports have been swirling over the last few days that the Red Sox have been trying to meet with Alonso at the winter meetings. Sometimes it's easy to tell which noise on social media doesn't have any legs. The rumors around Boston and Alonso this week doesn't fit that description. There is some real heat to this idea right now.

