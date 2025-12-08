Red Sox Insider Addresses Pete Alonso Meeting Reports

There is a lot of excitement around the Boston Red Sox right now.

The winter meetings are here and the Red Sox should have plenty of money to spend after trading Rafael Devers away and acquiring two starting pitchers via the trade market. Now, it would seem Boston's only real priority left this offseason is adding at least one or two power bats and it should be able to accomplish that with big-name sluggers available, like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Munetaka Murakami, Kazuma Okamoto, and many more.

Over the couple of days as the winter meetings approached and kicked off, Alonso's name has been one thrown around a lot when it comes to Boston. Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reported before the winter meetings that the Red Sox are "high" on Alonso's list of teams he's interested in this winter.

Will the Boston Red Sox bring Pete Alonso in?

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Sunday night that Boston is the team "best positioned" to poach Alonso from New York. Reports surfaced on Monday afternoon pointing to a meeting coming up between Boston and Alonso on Tuesday, as well. That got the fanbase excited on social media, but MassLive.com's Sean McAdam threw some cold water on the idea, while citing a source close to Alonso.

"Ordinarily, teams meet with rival executives and agents over the course of baseball’s winter meetings," McAdam wrote. "But the Red Sox could be set to meet directly with one of the players to whom they’ve been linked. Pete Alonso, who would fit the profile of a run-producing bat the Sox have been seeking, is expected to drive here from his home in Tampa and meet in-person with a number of interested clubs, according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

"A source close to Alonso responded 'Possibly,(but) not confirmed yet,' when asked if the Sox were one the teams with whom he would meet. Alonso is one of the top free agents on the current market. Alonso, who turned 31 on Sunday, hit 158 homers over the last four years. Last year, he led the National League in 41 doubles and posted an .871 OPS."

Now, that doesn't mean that Alonso and the Red Sox won't meet. The source pointed out to McAdam that it is "not confirmed yet," not that there isn't a chance of a meeting taking place.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that Alonso is coming to the winter meetings on Tuesday. Hopefully, this ends up being semantics and is just not fully confirmed yet, but will happen. We will find out more as the winter meetings continue throughout the week.

