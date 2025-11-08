Triston Casas Makes Agent Change With Red Sox Future Uncertain
It's going to be a long few months for the Boston Red Sox.
When you had as much success as the club did in 2025 and seemingly plenty of money to spend, you're going to be under a microscope. There are questions for the organization internally as well, with one of the biggest being who is going to play first base?
Triston Casas was expected to be the guy of the future, but after two straight lost seasons due to injuries, now, it's not so clear. Boston utilized Romy González in Casas' absence and eventually added Nathaniel Lowe as well to platoon.
With the offseason now here, everything gets looked at much differently. Every decision becomes hyper-analyzed. Two announcements that raised eyebrows a bit on Friday was the fact that Casas and González both changed agents and now are clients with Roc Nation Sports.
Will Triston Casas stick around?
For González, this shouldn't be too big of a deal. He won't be a free agent until 2029. Anything involving Casas is worth a look this offseason, though. Casas is just 25 years old and just two years ago was in the discussion as a player the Red Sox were looking to lock up with a long-term extension. Things didn't work out in that way and Casas bet on himself on the field and unfortunately has had two injury-filled seasons since a great rookie season in 2023.
Casas was represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group during the time in which a long-term extension with Boston seemed possible.
He's already made headlines a bit this offseason with a cryptic post that made WEEI's Rob Bradford theorize that the Red Sox will be pursuing Pete Alonso this offseason.
For Casas, he has the potential to be one of the best offensive first basemen in baseball. He has a good eye for the zone and can hit the cover off of the ball. Injuries are what has changed the perception of him. At the end of the day, changing representation could mean nothing. But, with Casas' future with the organization up in the air, the timing of the move is interesting, at least.
