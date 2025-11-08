Inside The Red Sox

Triston Casas Makes Agent Change With Red Sox Future Uncertain

Who will play first base?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas (36) hits a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's going to be a long few months for the Boston Red Sox.

When you had as much success as the club did in 2025 and seemingly plenty of money to spend, you're going to be under a microscope. There are questions for the organization internally as well, with one of the biggest being who is going to play first base?

Triston Casas was expected to be the guy of the future, but after two straight lost seasons due to injuries, now, it's not so clear. Boston utilized Romy González in Casas' absence and eventually added Nathaniel Lowe as well to platoon.

With the offseason now here, everything gets looked at much differently. Every decision becomes hyper-analyzed. Two announcements that raised eyebrows a bit on Friday was the fact that Casas and González both changed agents and now are clients with Roc Nation Sports.

Will Triston Casas stick around?

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas
Apr 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

For González, this shouldn't be too big of a deal. He won't be a free agent until 2029. Anything involving Casas is worth a look this offseason, though. Casas is just 25 years old and just two years ago was in the discussion as a player the Red Sox were looking to lock up with a long-term extension. Things didn't work out in that way and Casas bet on himself on the field and unfortunately has had two injury-filled seasons since a great rookie season in 2023.

Casas was represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group during the time in which a long-term extension with Boston seemed possible.

He's already made headlines a bit this offseason with a cryptic post that made WEEI's Rob Bradford theorize that the Red Sox will be pursuing Pete Alonso this offseason.

For Casas, he has the potential to be one of the best offensive first basemen in baseball. He has a good eye for the zone and can hit the cover off of the ball. Injuries are what has changed the perception of him. At the end of the day, changing representation could mean nothing. But, with Casas' future with the organization up in the air, the timing of the move is interesting, at least.

More MLB: Red Sox Lose Outfielder With Famous Last Name To Free Agency

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News