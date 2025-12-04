Wilyer Abreu Takes Stance On Red Sox's Latest Trade As Rumors Swirl

Count Wilyer Abreu among the disproportionate number of Boston Red Sox players who have to be sweating trade rumors this winter.

Just about everyone acknowledges the likelihood of the Red Sox trading one of their four starting-caliber outfielders, and Abreu and Jarren Duran seem to be the two primary candidates. Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel assigned the 26-year-old Gold Glover a 50% chance of being traded.

However, Abreu is still a Red Sox for now, and he's excited about the direction the team seems to be headed. And Boston already made one bold trade this winter, which Abreu had the chance to speak about publicly on Wednesday.

Abreu gives take on Sonny Gray trade

While appearing on MLB Network's "MLB Tonight" on Wednesday, Abreu gave his thoughts on Boston's acquisition of former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, who figures to slot near the top of the rotation behind ace Garrett Crochet.

“It’s good,” Abreu said . “It’s good for us to have a great addition like Sonny Gray, and I know next year is going to be a good one for the team, especially (since) this past year, we went to the postseason, and we couldn’t win it.

"But I think, for this guy coming to this team, it’s going to be very helpful. And I know everybody knows what he can do, and I hope he’s going to be a huge help for the team.”

Fresh off winning the Home Run Derby in Venezuela, @RedSox slugger Wilyer Abreu joins #MLBTonight to talk about his expectations for 2026 and Boston's outlook after acquiring Sonny Gray. pic.twitter.com/sXTCtH2Z2E — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2025

It has to be nice for the Red Sox to see Abreu having fun this offseason, because dealing with the constant trade rumors is tough for any player. He's not only celebrating back-to-back Gold Gloves and winning home run derbies in his native Venezuela, but he's showing off his improved English-speaking skills on national TV.

Abreu's sentiments about Gray are shared by the entire team. This is a three-time All-Star and a veteran who can help bolster the rotation, whether he's slotted in as the No. 2 or gets bumped down by the acquisition of another big name.

But the question that matters most to Abreu at this point is whether he'll be the one headed out in the package to acquire that extra ace.

