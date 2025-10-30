Yankees Insider's Alex Bregman Update Is Music To Red Sox Fans' Ears
There was a time when the New York Yankees going after a free agent was an awful sign for any other team in Major League Baseball.
It's a phenomenon the Boston Red Sox experienced many times, from players they lost to New York (Johnny Damon, Jacoby Ellsbury) to players that would have filled a need at the time (Mark Teixeira). But it's also been a while since New York truly broke Boston's heart with a big-name signing.
Could that change this offseason in the case of superstar third baseman Alex Bregman? Though third base is by no means a strength for New York, Red Sox may not have to think about that because of a decision their arch-rivals made way back in July.
Insider expects Yankees not to pursue Bregman
On Thursday, MLB.com Yankees insider Bryan Hoch wrote that he did not believe the Yankees would be in on Bregman this offseason, thanks to the trade for former Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and the effect that had on the payroll.
"It seems a safe bet that (the Yankees will) go into the season with Ryan McMahon at third base," Hoch wrote.
"McMahon’s defense was a vast improvement over what they had at the hot corner previously, and even though his bat didn’t play up to expectations (.641 OPS in 54 games), he delivered a few clutch moments. McMahon is earning $32 million through 2027, which likely precludes a serious run at a free agent like Alex Bregman."
Bregman had a very strong year against the Yankees in particular, with a .924 OPS against them in seven regular-season games and an .862 mark in the wild-card series. He's also eliminated them from the playoffs three times, all as a member of the Houston Astros.
Of course, the Yankees being out of the picture does not protect the Red Sox from the imminent threats of teams like the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, and any number of surprise suitors who could enter the picture.
But the threat of losing Bregman is largely tied to the idea that someone could offer more for him than the Red Sox are willing to pay. So the news that a team that's consistently carried a higher payroll than Boston, both recently and historically, can be taken as a small victory.
More MLB: Red Sox Insider Reveals Expectations For Boston's Pete Alonso Pursuit