Craig Breslow’s Future With Red Sox in Question After Alex Cora Firing

The Boston Red Sox already made one significant change. Could another be coming for the organization?

Boston's firing of manager Alex Cora and a handful of coaches clearly was a seismic move. It's the type of move that isn't made lightly. Boston started the season off slowly and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Red Sox ownership stepped in to try to right the ship with a fresh start.

There very well could be a secondary motivation for Breslow as well. This is his third season as the club's chief baseball officer. The Red Sox went 81-81 in 2024 in Breslow's first season as chief baseball officer. In 2025, the Red Sox went 89-73. Boston currently is 12-17 on the season so far in 2026.

There have been some really good moves made by Boston over the last few years, like acquiring Garrett Crochet and inking Roman Anthony to a long-term extension. There have been some misses as well, like losing Alex Bregman and trading Rafael Devers for a minimal return. Overall, Boston's ownership group has moved quickly when teams have struggled and the Red Sox don't have a playoff series win under Breslow and are in last place in the American League East.

The Red Sox Are In Craig Breslow's Vision

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The move to fire Cora certainly is an example of a team making an early decision to try to make a significant change. The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who is a former MLB general manager himself, pointed to a difference of opinions between Cora and Breslow as a reason for the split and also acknowledged that Breslow could be on the hot seat himself right now.

"Breslow and Cora didn’t see eye to eye on player evaluations, roster building, long-term contracts for young players and the importance of clubhouse leadership from players like Alex Bregman," Bowden wrote. "The Red Sox deny the firing was a result of a power struggle, but there is no other way to describe it. Why did they also fire five coaches who were all the ones closest to Cora on and off the field? Breslow retained all of the pitching-related coaches, which is understandable because they were all his hires. ...

"That said, if past is prologue, Breslow’s time with the Red Sox could be coming to an end somewhere in the next 18 months, so it’s probably fair to allow him to hire the manager he wants to bet his job on."

With the Red Sox firing a handful of coaches, outside of the pitching group that Breslow put together, it's a clear sign that this team is fully in Breslow's vision now. The Red Sox are 2-0 under interim manager Chad Tracy. If the Red Sox keep winning, this idea of Breslow being on the hot seat will be forgotten. If the Red Sox struggle in the aftermath of Cora being fired, all eyes will turn to Breslow.