Four Potential Non-Isaac Paredes Trade Options for the Red Sox

If the Boston Red Sox can keep pitching like they have over the last few weeks, their fortunes will change at some point.

There is simply too much talent on this team to be as bad as they have been so far this season. Boston is 20-27 on the season overall and 10-10 since interim manager Chad Tracy took over when Alex Cora got fired. The Red Sox actually have been better on the road than they have been at Fenway Park this season. Boston is 12-13 on the road and a shocking 8-14 at home.

Boston has one of the hottest rotations in baseball, the No. 3 bullpen ERA in baseball (3.11), and are second in the league in outs above average with 19. The Chicago Cubs are the only team ahead of Boston in outs above average right now with 22. Boston pitches well and plays good defense. Now, it just needs a bit more pop in the middle of the order.

The 2026 trade deadline will be here on Aug. 3, but the Red Sox shouldn't wait that long to make a move. Boston already is seven games below .500. If the American League wasn't having an unexpectedly bad season overall, this could be a hole too big to dig the Red Sox out of. But Boston is just two games out of a Wild Card spot. It's a perfect storm, but Boston is lucky it's not further behind.

The time is now for the Red Sox to go out and make a move so they can gain ground before the rest of the league improves. Dating back to the offseason, one name that was tied to Boston as a trade candidate was Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros. He'd make sense as an option at this point, but let's look at four other potential fits outside of him.

Matt Shaw — Chicago Cubs

May 10, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (6) fields a ground ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Matt Shaw is just 24 years old and is in his second season in the big leagues. He has three homers, 12 RBIs and a .242/.291/.400 slash line in 41 games. The Cubs have a surplus of infielders and need pitching. The Red Sox have a surplus of good pitching and need more offense. USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Cubs "may have no choice" but to trade Shaw this season. If so, the Red Sox should at least be in the conversation.

CJ Abrams — Washington Nationals

May 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) celebrates with first baseman Luis García Jr. (2) after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

We have been beating this drum. If the Nationals were to make Abrams available, he'd be a dream target for Boston. He's young and has plenty of pop. He'd immediately fix Boston's offensive problems.

Luis Arráez — San Francisco Giants

May 17, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (center) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Arráez wouldn't give the Red Sox much power, but he would give the team another legit bat. Arráez has been great offensively and is slashing .324/.365/.432 with a .796 OPS in 45 games played. On top of this, he has had the best defensive season of his career so far. He's in the 99th percentile with eight outs above average. If the Red Sox landed Arráez, they could easily shift Marcelo Mayer to third base.

Alec Bohm — Philadelphia Phillies

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) runs the bases on his way to scoring a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies All-Star had a tough start to the season, but has turned things around of late. He has a nine-game hitting streak and is slashing .429/.459/.771 over that span with three homers and six RBIs. The Phillies are red-hot in general, so a deal may be unlikely. But Bohm will be a free agent after the season. Why not place a call and see if the Red Sox could pluck him away for a controllable piece?