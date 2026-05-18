Red Sox Mock Trade Swaps Brayan Bello for Electric Nationals Star

The Boston Red Sox need more firepower in the middle of the order.

On paper, the Red Sox should be significantly better than they are. Boston is 19-37 on the season so far and in last place in the American League East. Right now, the Red Sox are 11 1/2 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston's pitching is good, but the offense is bad. Over the last 15 days, Boston has the fourth-best team ERA at 2.69. It's important to note that this is still a young roster we're talking about. When fully healthy, Trevor Story and Willson Contreras are the only two guys consistently in the starting lineup older than 30 years old. Ranger Suárez and Sonny Gray are the only starters 30 years old or older.

Boston has one of the better farm systems in the league and are built for the long run, but can it bolster this offense? Arguably, it needs more. If the Red Sox are going to add a piece ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, the guy the club should be all over is Washington Nationals All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams.

Abrams is just 25 years old and was talked about as a trade candidate before the 2026 season. Abrams has played 46 games so far this season and is slashing .298/.388/.530 with a .918 OPS, nine homers, 38 RBIs, 10 doubles, and one triple. If Boston wants to improve the offense, Abrams is the type of guy who could move the needle right now.

Red Sox-Nationals CJ Abrams Mock Trade

May 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) singles against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Red Sox Receive: INF CJ Abrams

Nationals Receive: RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Marcus Phillips (Red Sox's No. 9 prospect), INF Mikey Romero (Red Sox's No. 11 prospect), UTIL Anthony Seigler

Breakdown: Abrams is an All-Star shortstop who is under team control for two more seasons. He's just 25 years old and has been excellent for the Nationals. If the Red Sox had him at shortstop and Marcelo Mayer at second base, that would be an intriguing middle infield for the foreseeable future. Bello has struggled this season, but he is just 27 years old and is under team control for three more seasons and has a 2030 club option. Phillips is an intriguing prospect down in Boston's farm system right now. Romero is a former first-round pick who could make the jump to the majors this season. Seigler is also a former first-round pick who can play all over the place and is still just 26 years old.