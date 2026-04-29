Garrett Crochet Injury Opens Door for 6'6'' Red Sox Fireballer

The Boston Red Sox unfortunately aren't going to have Garrett Crochet on the hill for at least the next two weeks.

The big lefty was placed on the 15-Day Injured List on Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation. In his place, the Red Sox promoted utility man Nate Eaton.

Losing Crochet is a brutal blow for a Red Sox team that simply doesn't need any more bad news right now after firing Alex Cora and a handful of other coaches. Crochet hasn't necessarily been himself so far this season, but Boston still needs him if it wants to really turn this thing around. Crochet has made six starts and has a 6.30 ERA and a 37-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. So far this season, he has three starts with two earned runs or fewer, including two different starts without an earned run against him. His other three starts have been tough, though, with at least four earned runs allowed in each. Crochet had the worst start of his big league career on April 13 when he allowed 10 earned runs.

The Red Sox Star Is On The Injured List

Apr 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this stint on the Injured List is what he needs to fully build back up and look like the dominant ace everyone around Boston knows he can be.

The only bright side of Crochet going on the Injured List is that this could be an opening for fans to see No. 6 prospect Jake Bennett in action in the majors. It was reported on Tuesday that Bennett wasn't pitching for Triple-A and was on standby as the club prepared to potentially make changes in the rotation for this upcoming weekend.

Initially, some believed that it could be a sign that Brayan Bello's role in Boston's rotation isn't secure after a slow start to the campaign. That very well may be the case, but this clearly is a sign in response to Crochet. With Crochet going on the Injured List, who better to replace him than a fellow massive lefty with firepower?

Bennett is 6'6'' and has a 0.86 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Worcester on the season. While the club hasn't officially announced a promotion for Bennett, or anything of that nature, you can connect the dots. He was placed on standby, the club hasn't announced starters for the weekend, and one of the hurlers who would've pitched is now on the Injured List. All signs are pointing to a potential Bennett start, unless Boston rolls with an opener, or something of that nature.