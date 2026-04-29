Red Sox Add Fan Favorite Nate Eaton to Already Crowded Roster

The Boston Red Sox are promoting another right-handed bat to the big leagues on Wednesday.

Boston will conclude a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon with the first pitch scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET. The Red Sox took the first contest of the series behind a brilliant performance from Ranger Suárez. Boston dropped the second game of the series on Tuesday night, 3-0. Now. Boston will look to earn the series win and beforehand, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that 29-year-old utility man Nate Eaton will be promoted ahead of the contest.

"Red Sox promoting Nate Eaton from Worcester today, sources say," Cotillo wrote on X.

Eaton can play all over the field, but he has been primarily used in the outfield down in Triple-A so far this season. Eaton has seen action at third base in just one game this season and the rest of his playing time has come in the outfield or as a designated hitter.

The Red Sox Are Promoting Nate Eaton

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Great Britain left fielder Kristian Robinson (59) celebrates center fielder Nate Eaton (18) run against Italy in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Overall, he has played in 27 games so far this season for Triple-A Worcester and is slashing .292/.373/.458 with three homers, 12 RBIs, six stolen bases, five doubles, one triple and 16 runs scored.

With Eaton, the Red Sox are going to have another guy in the mix who crushes lefties. He also was a star in the World Baseball Classic for Team Great Britain and slashed .316/.316/.579 with a homer and one RBI.

Cotillo reported that Garrett Crochet was placed on the Injured List due to shoulder inflammation, which is why Eaton was promoted on Wednesday afternoon.

In the short term, Eaton will be a utility presence for Boston who can give the club innings all over the place, but it's unclear what exactly the role will look like. He's coming up to the roster in place of a pitcher, so it's not as if another position player was placed on the Injured List. Now, Eaton is a bench option, like Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Monasterio and Kiner-Falefa have been getting looks in the infield and Eaton certainly could get looks in the outfield, but what about the logjam that is already in place with five outfielders on the roster?

It's going to be interesting to see how the Red Sox handle this updated roster under interim manager Chad Tracy. He got a good look at Eaton down in Triple-A before replacing Cora.