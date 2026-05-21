Garrett Crochet’s Injury Status Continues to Loom Over Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are still without the services of their ace. There are a lot of positives about the Red Sox's pitching throughout the month of May, but Garrett Crochet is on the shelf.

His last start came on April 25. That day, Crochet pitched six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles and looked like he was turning a corner after a tough stretch early on this season that saw him allow 15 total earned runs across two straight bad starts. But it wasn't the turning point quite yet. Crochet was placed on the Injured List with shoulder inflammation.

He has been working his way back since and has thrown multiple bullpens at this point. He has said that he doesn't want to go on a minor league rehab assignment as well. On Wednesday, he threw another bullpen and told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that he feels like his shoulder strength is in a "good spot." While this is the case, Speier reported that he has one more bullpen session and then will need to face batters multiple times before returning to the mound.

Garrett Crochet Threw Another Bullpen

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Garrett Crochet said his shoulder strength is in a good spot — reassuring after he felt 'trepidation' about his progression. 'I don’t even know if I used that word right, but it felt good.' But, while Crochet feels good about his shoulder health, he admitted frustration with his mechanics.

"He is searching for feel, which is hard to do in a bullpen session. He has one more bullpen session and then likely will progress to live BP next week. He’ll need multiple outings against hitters. ... Possibly including a rehab start, but he’ll know more about next steps after next week’s live BP."

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com previously had noted that a return for Crochet could come around June 1.

That seems like the best-case scenario, but it may not be realistic right now. It's May 21 as of writing. Speier reported he needs to throw one more bullpen session before facing batters multiple times. He threw on May 20, so you have to expect a few days of rest before his next bullpen. Then, it'll be another few days before he faces batters. Then, it will be another few days before facing batters for a second time. With 11 days to go until June 1, there are a lot of moving parts that still need to get done beforehand.

Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks with his shoulder in the process. With Crochet scheduled for a few more sessions, there's no clear timetable for return.