Garrett Crochet's Next Major Step Towards Red Sox Return Announced

The Boston Red Sox's rotation has mostly held up well since Garrett Crochet hit the injured list, but his return is still highly anticipated.

Crochet last pitched on April 26, when he went six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. It was obvious for most of the season that his stuff was diminished, and after taking some time to recalibrate, the hope is that he could return with his arsenal firing on all cylinders.

On Saturday, Crochet threw a side session, one of a handful of bullpens he's thrown in his rehab efforts. The next step is an important one, and the club announced that it's coming early next week.

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Crochet to face live hitters on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch in the second inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The game was tied at 0 after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crochet and interim manager Chad Tracy announced at Fenway Park before Saturday's game that the left-hander would throw live to hitters on Tuesday, marking a major step forward and an inflection point a month into his rehab.

“Next step is a live (batting practice),” Crochet said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Feeling good, feeling confident in the throw. Mechanics are in a good spot. That’s kind of the sucky part of all this, is that’s all I have to focus on right now. But trying not to be too internal with it.”

Tracy insinuated that Crochet could feasibly go on a minor-league rehab assignment after this outing, or he could need another live BP or simulated game first. That might partially depend on how many times he feels comfortable throwing simulated innings on Tuesday.

“If we're going to do it on Tuesday, how many ups are there?" said Tracy, per Browne. “Are we going to do an assignment after that, or is he going to want another one? We’ve just got to see how he comes out of today, what we're planning on doing Tuesday, and then that would become a little bit more of a clear picture.”

When Crochet eventually returns, assuming there are no other injuries, someone will need to lose their spot in the rotation -- Brayan Bello, in particular, should be watching his back.