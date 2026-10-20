Garrett Crochet Snubbed in Early Red Sox 2027 Rotation Chatter

One thing that is true about professional sports is that the vast majority of reactions are reactive, and therefore over the top a lot of the time.

When a team wins a game, there is nothing better. With every loss, the sky is falling. Professional sports lead to some very strong takes and opinions, regardless of the sport. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox specifically, it's not hard to see why there have been some hot takes already out there. Boston was knocked out of the playoffs for the second straight year by their biggest rival in the New York Yankees in the wild-card round. Also, there was a point early in the summer when Boston had the worst record in the American League. Boston turned it around, though.

Boston missed two of its most important pieces for the vast majority of the season in Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony. This has led to some truly wild takes. For example, there has been some early buzz about the 2027 rotation pointing to Crochet as a question mark. MLB.com's Ian Browne said that Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett are the three that "definitely figure" to be in the 2027 rotation. That notably leaves out Crochet. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey also called these three "locks" for the rotation. Again, none of those three names are Crochet.

Garrett Crochet Is Going To Be Just Fine

Mar 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been speculation about what Crochet's role will be in 2027. That's where things get wild. Crochet is Crochet. He had a tough 2026 season. There's no denying that. But he was healthy at the end and Tracy shared after the season that the expectation is that he will have a fully healthy and normal offseason.

Injuries happen. It was a tough year for Crochet from that perspective, but Boston didn't give him a $170 million deal to come in and be a reliever. Plus, again, Tracy said he's going to have a full, healthy offseason.

Could another injury pop up? Sure. But that is the case for every single player who plays baseball. They are unpredictable. Unless an injury pops up, Crochet not only will be in the 2027 rotation, but likely will be the Opening Day starter and the workhorse for the staff.

Just because Crochet missed time in 2026, we shouldn't forget who he is. This is a guy who finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2025 behind just Tarik Skubal. Arguably, he should've won the award as well. Injuries happen. But that doesn't mean Crochet isn't going to help carry this rotation in 2027.