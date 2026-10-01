The Uncovered Reason the Red Sox Got Eliminated by the Yankees

They might have showed some life in the middle, but the 2026 Boston Red Sox ended their season exactly how they started it.

Two absolute laughers against the New York Yankees, finishing with scores of 9-0 and 9-2, showed us that every fear we might have had all along about that hot streak this summer proved to be correct. This was a profoundly mediocre, perhaps outright bad baseball team all along.

On Wednesday night, the Red Sox broke a 26 2/3-inning scoreless drought with a home run that barely snuck over the fence. That it was the only positive moment to highlight from the whole series was hilariously undercut by a six-run bottom of the sixth that couldn't have been more painful to watch.

Why the Red Sox really lost to the Yankees

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Trent Grisham (12) is safe at first in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's time to be brutally honest. This team wasn't a playoff team in terms of talent on the roster. The Red Sox magicked their way into late September baseball because the American League was historically bad this year, and because they put together a fluky winning streak that was jump-started by members of their Triple-A roster.

The fact that we were actively bemoaning the loss of Mickey Gasper, the 40th man on the 40-man roster coming into spring training, says everything. Teams that win playoff series have honest-to-goodness star bats leading the charge. Willson Contreras might have been that guy if he had two healthy hands. But no one on the Red Sox was touching Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, or even Luis García Jr.

Excuses are dumb. Maybe the Red Sox got gypped by a silly playoff system that rewards bad teams for being in even worse divisions. Maybe a version of Roman Anthony without a swing that doesn't ruin his hand ligaments would have made a difference. But the reality is that this team didn't really deserve to be here, and they proved it with their actions.

Was this season even fun? There were a few fun moments, sure, but at the end of it all, we were left with one of the more dissatisfying playoff conclusions any fan base has ever had to endure. In fact, looking at the last two years as a whole, it's starting to feel like the Red Sox never appeared in the playoffs at all.

Sit with this as the offseason begins: Have the Red Sox simply become the slightly upgraded version of their 2022-2024 selves? Rather than being mired in regular mediocrity, they're mired in make-the-playoffs mediocrity. Doomed to do nothing more than bow out in the first round and watch from the couch as the real October baseball begins.

And if Red Sox fans could have one wish granted right now, it would be for John Henry and Craig Breslow to be as bothered by this loss as they are.