Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Watch Intensifies Before Yankees Series

The Boston Red Sox will kick off the postseason on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees on the road at Yankee Stadium.

Boston doesn't have to announce its wild-card roster just yet. When Boston does reveal its playoff roster, the biggest question hanging over the organization is whether Garrett Crochet will be on it. He has been working towards a potential return to boost Boston's bullpen and on Saturday, he threw another live bullpen. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that while it hasn't been decided whether Crochet will be on the wild-card roster, he is expected to be with the club in New York, though.

"Garrett Crochet threw live batting practice in Fort Myers on Saturday, as scheduled, Chad Tracy said," Healey wrote. "It went well and he felt good coming out of it. He is likely to join the Red Sox on their flight to New York tonight. They have not said if he'll be on the ALWCS roster."

Garrett Crochet threw live batting practice in Fort Myers on Saturday, as scheduled, Chad Tracy said.



It went well and he felt good coming out of it. He is likely to join the Red Sox on their flight to New York tonight.



They have not said if he'll be on the ALWCS roster. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 27, 2026

Garrett Crochet Watch Is On

Apr 19, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That certainly raises eyebrows.

On Sep. 22, Crochet tossed his first live bullpen and topped out at 96 miles per hour while facing Ceddanne Rafaela. At the time, he noted that he felt that if he could pitch the way he did in the bullpen during a game, he could get guys out.

"I would say the way that that live just went, that I could go get outs [in a game]," Crochet said.

The fact that he has continued to progress and that he came away feeling good after the bullpen on Saturday is a very good sign. One thing that also is interesting is the fact that Patrick Sandoval tossed 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen, which was his second appearance in four days. There are two days to go until the series kicks off.

If the series went the full three games, it would end in four days. With 4 2/3 innings under his belt on Sunday, it would be a bit surprising if the Red Sox put him on the roster. Sandoval just made two appearances in four days. He's going to need a few days before he can throw again. The entire wild-card series could be done before Sandoval is ready to pitch next. It certainly would be easy to flip Crochet for the fellow lefty, if he is ready. Now, it's just a matter of seeing if Boston activates him.